The company is expected to officially launch its assembling plant next month.

Accompanied by some officials of the Trade Ministry, Mr Kyeremanten expressed satisfaction with the facility of VW.

“I assure Volkswagen and its local assembler in Ghana of the full support of the government in creating an enabling environment and incentive framework to make their investment a major success," he mentioned.

VW, Toyota to begin assembling cars in Ghana this year

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address, recently, said VW, was due to start production by the end of April 2020 as it was building an assembling plant in the North Industrial Area.

According to him, Sinotruk, which also expressed interest in Ghana, will also begin assembling a plant this year.

“Toyota is scheduled to start the assembly of vehicles in Tema in the last quarter of this year. We have high hopes for this new industry, which has come to join our Kantanka,” the President mentioned.

The establishment of these assembling plants is expected to create some thousands of jobs for Ghanaians, particularly mechanical and electrical engineers.