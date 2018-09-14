Volkswagen is killing off its iconic Beetle, but the car is getting a new look before it disappears

news

Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it will be ending production of the iconic VW Beetle in 2019.

The company will celebrate the car by adding two new models, Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL, that give the car a whole new look.

All Final Edition models will offer driver-assistance technology, Bluetooth technology, SiriusXM radio, Voice Control, and the exclusive Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect smartphone integration system.

The Final Edition Beetles will range from $23,045 to $29,995 depending on the model unit.

Volkswagen announced on September 13 that it will be ending production of the iconic VW Beetle in 2019, but the company will celebrate the car by adding two new models, Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL, that give the car a whole new look.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle’s many devoted fans," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, in a public statement.

"I would also say, ‘Never say never.’ We’re excited to kick off a year of celebrating one of the true icons of the automotive world, with a series of events that will culminate in the end of production in Puebla in July 2019," Woebcken said.

The Final Edition models will be available in both coupe and convertible body styles. Consumers will have the choice of two new colors: Safari Ui, a harvest beige, and Stonewashed Blue, a blue-jeans hue that was recently featured on the 2016 Beetle Denim.

These upcoming Beetles are not the ones your grandmother once drove. All Final Edition models will offer driver-assistance technology, featuring a Composition Media infotainment unit with a 6.3-inch capacitive touchscreen display. They will also have Bluetooth technology, SiriusXM radio, voice control, and the exclusive Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect smartphone integration system.

The cars will feature keyless access with push-button start, stainless steel pedal caps, and draw their power from a 2.0 liter TSI engine that uses 174 horsepower.

The 2019 Beetle Final Edition coupe is priced at $23,045 for SE models and $25,995 for SEL models. The convertible models will sell at $27,295 for SE and $29,995 for SEL models.