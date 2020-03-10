Nigerian ed-tech startup, uLesson, launches its mobile app.

Sim Shagaya, Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited, says the app was designed to particularly meet the needs of African students

Shagaya believes uLesson will radically shake-up the system and bring better access to high-quality curriculum-relevant educational content to learners across Africa.

Less than 6 months after raising $3.1 million in seed funding, Ed-tech startup, uLesson, has launched its mobile app.

According to the company, the app will offer students in Nigeria (SS1-3), Ghana (SHS1-3), Liberia (Grade 10-12), Sierra Leone (S1-3), and Gambia (S1-3) a holistic curriculum-relevant learning experience in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology preparing them for critical regional exams - WASSCE, SSCE, GCE, and UTME as well as international tests like the SATs.

Sim Shagaya, founder of uLesson (financialnigeriacom) financialnigeriacom

Sim Shagaya, Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited, said, “...the app was designed to particularly meet the needs of African students at the secondary school level and at all levels in the future.”

Also speaking on the App, Vice President, Marketing and Analytics uLesson, Al-Hassan Yusuf Junior said the App has been built to help students learn and maximize their academic potential. “uLesson is the first of its kind in Africa. We have leveraged technology to provide a learning solution that is of high-quality, affordable and accessible. Our team of passionate and talented people has built a learning experience that is unprecedented in richness, scope, interactivity, and effectiveness. Our personalized learning approach, the depth of our content, and our service which allows users to request free counselor visits from uLesson set us apart. We also go a step further to provide analytics and data reporting for parents and guardians to monitor their child’s academic growth and guide them to optimize their learning experience”.

In 2019, Shagaya said uLesson will radically shake-up the system and bring better access to high-quality curriculum-relevant educational content to learners across Africa. He said his startup wants to lower the entry point for access to education for young Africans, using technology to solve educational challenges.