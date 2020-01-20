On Friday, China's ZTE and MTN Uganda successfully rolled out 5G technology trial in Uganda.

The 5th generation mobile network has been liken to power the next human revolution.

MTN Uganda is the third operator in Africa to showcase the 5G network to its customers after MTN Group in South Africa and MTN Nigeria last year.

The ‘pearl of Africa’ has beaten tech giants and made history as the first nation in east and central Africa to roll out the much hyped fifth-generation wireless technology.

On Friday, China's ZTE and MTN Uganda successfully rolled out 5G technology trial that brings the Standalone 5G network into reality in East Africa as the region awaits its commercial rollout.

Uganda's Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, who was the chief guest at the launch, expressed optimistic that technologies like 5G will have an impact on the economic development of the country. He said the Ugandan government supports the development of new technology provided it will solve people's challenges and make life easier and affordable.

Godfrey Mutabazi, executive director of the Uganda Communication Commission, said that as a regulator of the communications sector, they are working to ensure that there is an appropriate infrastructure that supports 5G.

"If we accept this technology, this country will be the best in Africa," Mutabazi said, noting that Uganda is the first country in East Africa to have 5G technology and the third in Africa after South Africa and Nigeria.

MTN Uganda is the third operator in Africa to showcase the 5G network to its customers after MTN Group in South Africa and MTN Nigeria last year.

Wim Vanhelleputte, chief executive officer MTN Uganda, was all praises for the 5G technology saying it will go along way in increasing speeds and capacity with exact wireless connections but similar to fiber optic cable experience.

"In the next 2-3 years, we will embark on massive commercial rollout of the technology," he said.

The 5th generation mobile network has been liken to power the next human revolution and will elevate the mobile network to not only interconnect people, but also interconnect and control machines, objects, and devices.

It will deliver new levels of performance and efficiency that will empower new user experiences and connect new industries. 5G will deliver multi-Gbps peak rates, ultra-low latency, massive capacity, and more uniform user experience.