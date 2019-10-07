Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to meet with African entrepreneurs during his visit to the continent.

He will visit Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa in November.

The communication team at Twitter declines to comment on the trip.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced plans to visit four African nations next month.

In a tweet over the weekend, Jack said he will be in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa in November, spending time with African entrepreneurs.

“Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie, @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA!” the tweet reads.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he is coming to Africa Twitter/@jack

It is not yet clear what other activities Jack will be doing in Africa. Communication team at Twitter declined to comment on the trip when Business Insider SSA approached them for more details on Monday, October 7th.

During his stay, Jack will meet Betelhem Dessie, the founder and CEO of iCog-Anyone Can Code, Getnet Aseffa of iCog-Labs, and Noel Daniel of venture capital firm Kudu Ventures.

Last week, the 42-year-old co-founder of Twitter met with former Nigeria's minister of finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the UN General Assembly.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who is also a board member of the microblogging site, had said the participation of Jack at the UNGA meeting was part of efforts to prevent the upload of terrorist and violent extremist content.