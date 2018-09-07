Pulse.ng logo
Twitter just added an audio-only livestreaming streaming feature to its mobile app (TWTR)

The feature, like Twitter's periscope, allows users to directly share live audio with their followers — this time without a video stream.

(Twitter)

  • Twitter just rolled out a feature to its iOS app that allows audio-only livestreaming.
  • It's similar to Twitter's Periscope livestreaming feature — but without the video streaming.
  • To start livestreaming audio to your followers, click on the 'compose tweet' button, click 'live' then click on the small microphone above "Go Live."


If you ever need to livestream to your Twitter followers while you're having a bad hair day, you're in luck — Twitter just added an audio-only livestreaming feature.

The feature, which is currently only rolling out to iOS devices, is accessed just like Twitter's existing Periscope livestreaming. Tap the 'compose tweet' button, click 'Live' at the bottom of the tweet field, and then click on the microphone to disable the video feed. After that, you're ready to go live in an audio-only broadcast.

(Twitter)

The "Live" button is easy enough to find.

(Twitter)

Then, just hit the Mic, and you're good to go.

(Twitter)

