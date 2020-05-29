The two cars are a 12th Generation Toyota Corolla and a new model; Toyota Agya. They were outdoored at the company’s head office located close to the Accra-Tema motorway.

The new Corolla which is built on Toyota’s New Generation Architecture (TNGA), comes in two variants with 4 cylinder 1.6 and 1.8 litre engines. It is fitted with smart technologies such as electrochronic rare view mirror, wireless smart charging system, electronic impact sensing fuel cut, 7inch multi-information display, telephone and voice steering control, smart luggage opener among others.

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Agya is specifically designed to meet the various usage conditions in Ghana after years of research and customer survey.

It has an automatic transmission and a 1.0 litre 3 cylinder engine and comes with a micro spray injector for optimized fuel efficiency and dual airbags.

The Managing Director of Toyota Ghana Takuya Kaiuira said the new Toyota Agya is a game-changer in the small car segment in Ghana.

Toyota outdoored

A speech read on his behalf by the Head of Sales Operations; Andrew Lamptey said “This model which is best described in three words, Agile, Roomy, and Stylish, is the new game-changer in the small car segment in Ghana. I am more than convinced that you can take charge of tomorrow today by purchasing one.”

The National Sales and Marketing Manager of Toyota Ghana Limited, Jerry Mensah, said they designed the Toyota Agya with economic factors in mind.

“We are introducing unto the market an economic vehicle. The main production considerations for this vehicle is about economy, comfort, safety, ease of drive. It is quite expensive owning a vehicle in our environment, where you need to think about fuel, maintenance cost, space for utility, etc. This vehicle is a 1.0 litre engine which generates a lot of power but does not consume fuel because of the way the injection system is designed. This is the strength for Uber,” he said.