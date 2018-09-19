Pulse.ng logo
Tech This machine perfectly places street cones

Royal Truck & Equipment Inc.'s Roadrunner machine automatically places and retrieves street cones. The handheld electronic controls regulate cone spacing intervals using programmable timing. Following is a transcript of the video.

This machine places and retrieves street cones

It's called the Roadrunner machine from Royal Truck & Equipment Inc.

This makes placing cones safer and more efficient.

The cones are loaded into the machine from the bed of the truck.

The Roadrunner system has two separate units.

The cone placement system and the cone retrieval system.

The operation only requires one driver and one worker to load the cone magazine from inside the truck bed.

Making work just a little bit easier.

