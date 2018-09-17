Pulse.ng logo
This is my favorite new feature in the latest iPhone software (AAPL)

Apple released iOS 12, the latest version of the software that runs on iPhones and iPads, on Monday. But Apple didn't spend any time during its iPhone XS announcement event last week covering my personal favorite "hidden gem" in the new software.

iPhone XR colors play

iPhone XR colors

(Stephen Lam/Reuters)

  • Some of the best new features in Apple's software are hidden.
  • Here's how to turn on my favorite new hidden feature in iOS 12, which was released on Monday.

Apple released iOS 12, the latest version of the software that runs on iPhones and iPads, on Monday.

There are a lot of new changes, including performance improvements, a feature for tracking how much you use the phone, and more.

You can check out some of the changes here and a full official changelog here.

But Apple didn't spend any time during its iPhone XS announcement event last week covering my personal favorite "hidden gem" in the new software.

If you've ever needed to fix a typo or edit a paragraph on your iPhone, you're going to love this.

Simply long press on the iPhone's space bar. Then you'll get a cursor character — a caret — you can move anywhere by dragging your finger.

You kind of have to see it to believe it.

This feature was actually first made available for the iPhone 6s, since that was the first phone to have "Force Touch" (now "3D Touch"), but iOS 12 makes this functionality available on devices that lack 3D Touch, including older iPhones like the iPhone 5S, and the new iPhone XR coming in October. It also works on iPad for the first time, too.

Check it out:

