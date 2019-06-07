The app is christened Smart School Application (SmartSapp) and is aimed at ensuring children's safety from the time of entrance to the time they are picked up.

The issue of kidnapping has risen immensely in Ghana. More than three children have been reported kidnapped within a few months.

Recently, two Canadian citizens working on an exchange programme in the country have been reported kidnapped.

The menace is worrying and is consistently diminishing the country’s image to other countries.

The team have out of this menace developed the security app with the primary aim of strengthening child security in schools and giving parents more control to ensure it.

The team leader of SmartSapp, Frank D Natie who spoke at the launch of the app said, “Children deserve to feel safe at school and every parent should have the peace of mind that all aspects of their child’s school day are fully protected.”

He added that “On a daily basis, children leaving school premises without any record of who picked them up poses a huge security risk for both school authorities and parents. Schools often do not know how many kids have left and how many are still on their premises. Consequently, responses to emergency situations are bound to be chaotic and the risk of children leaving the school premises with strangers is very high.”

“SmartSapp has been built to cater to the current lapses in child-security in schools, offering real-time security for children; convenience for parents and simpler and smarter systems schools,” he further noted.

How the SmartSapp works

The app electronically scans and record children and parents on arrival.

Upon scanning at arrival, attendance of students is automatically taken, hence no need for a manual register in classrooms.

During pickup, all persons are verified electronically with their pictures as authorised before they can leave with any ward.