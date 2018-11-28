This company built the best-looking smartphone we've ever seen, even better than the iPhone — take a look

news

The Find X smartphone, by Chinese electronics maker Oppo, is one of the most futuristic and best-looking smartphones we've ever seen.

Unlike popular phones like the Pixel 3 and iPhone XS, the Oppo Find X features a true edge-to-edge display, with no cut-out "notch" for the front-facing camera.

Other smartphone makers could take some design cues from the Oppo Find X.

Smartphones keep getting better and better in terms of performance and design. But in that latter category, there may be no better-looking phone than the Find X.

The Find X was made by Chinese electronics maker Oppo, which is one of the most popular smartphone makers in the world: it was China's top brand in 2016, according to IDC. Oppo unveiled the Find X in June, and it made a lot of waves online thanks to its stunning design.

The Find X looks similar to Apple's iPhone XS, but features thinner bezels, or borders around the display, and most notably doesn't include a "notch" like the iPhone has. The Find X has a true edge-to-edge display, and Oppo came up with a clever system to hide the camera when it's not in use. It's certainly one of the most futuristic phones we've ever seen.

The photos below come courtesy of YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger from the Unbox Therapy channel, who managed to get his hands on the Find X and filmed it for all to see.

Take a look at the Find X:

First, take a look at this thing. It is gorgeous.

The Find X features a 6.4-inch OLED display made by Samsung, which makes the best smartphone displays in the world. Samsung displays are featured on iPhones and Samsung's own Galaxy S and Note phones.

While the front of the phone looks like an iPhone X, the back is sloped and rounded like a Galaxy S9.

The Oppo Find X comes in two different colors: "bordeaux red" and "glacier blue."

Oppo says it used a "multifaceted color process" to create a gradient effect for the backs of the phones, so that at different angles, they gleam almost like a gemstone.

Like the iPhone X, the Oppo Find X features glass on the front and back, and metal in between.

But one of the coolest and most innovative aspects of the Oppo Find X is how it hides its front- and rear-facing cameras.

This GIF shows how Oppo did it.

Oppo calls these its "stealth cameras," which only appear when you need them — to unlock the phone, or to take pictures. A physical mechanism slides the cameras out of the phone, and back in when you're done.

The front-facing camera system is extremely similar to last year's iPhone X, with a flood illuminator, dot projector, and infrared camera capturing 3D data for a facial recognition system that unlocks the phone.

Here's that mechanism again in action — really cool.

The cameras themselves are excellent quality. The front-facing camera is 25 megapixels, while the rear camera system features dual lenses with 20 megapixels and 16 megapixels.

In terms of specs, the Oppo Find X features all the usual suspects you'd expect on a 2018 Android phone: It has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, a huge battery, a dual-SIM system, and fast charging.

It runs Android out of the box — 8.1 Pie — but Oppo's software, called "ColorOS," makes the phone feel more like an iPhone. So many elements, like the camera interface ...

... the home screen ...

... and even all of the gestures, like finding the multitasking tray, look like they were lifted straight from the iPhone.

Still, from a visual perspective, Oppo may have invented the best-looking smartphone we've seen yet.

Though the phone is clearly inspired by last year's iPhone X, Oppo seems to have perfected Apple's design by offering a smartphone that really does look like a seamless slab of glass, and removing the elements that take away from the user experience — namely, the notch at the top of the display, and the thicker bezels around the OLED display.

Oppo's Find X has a larger display that isn't interrupted by the camera notch, because the company figured out an innovative way to hide the camera until you actually need it. The front display is gorgeous, and Oppo pulled out the stops by ordering its screens from Samsung to ensure quality. But Oppo deserves some credit for the back of the phone as well, as the unique color tones of the Find X certainly set it apart. More smartphone makers should experiment with colors and gradients like Oppo has here, as the gleaming colors will certainly turn heads.

Overall, Oppo seems to have built an excellent-looking phone. How it actually performs is another story altogether, as we have yet to get our hands on this device, but from a design perspective, the all-screen Find X is pretty close to the ideal phone.