This case holds and organizes all of your Apple chargers, wires, and dongles — and it's perfect for traveling

news

The Journal CaddySack from Apple accessories maker Twelve South is one of the best travel cases you can buy, especially if you own lots of Apple devices.

The Journal CaddySack can neatly organize and hold your various Apple chargers, wires, and dongles.

It's a great way to pack your various Apple accessories while traveling.

For a few weeks, I've been using the Journal CaddySack from Twelve South, the company that exclusively makes Apple accessories.

If you own lots of Apple devices and often travel with tons of different chargers and wires, this is a great solution.

Check it out.

When it's closed, the Journal CaddySack almost looks like a beautiful, leather-bound book.

Indeed, the Journal CaddySack is made of "rich full-grain leather sourced from New Zealand," according to maker Twelve South.

It matches the rest of Twelve South's "Journal" accessories, which include similar leather cases for iPhones and MacBooks.

Inside is really what counts, though.

The Journal CaddySack features a tweed interior with Velcro straps, built-in elastic bands, and an extra pocket — ideal for storing AirPods, or a dongle or two.

The Velcro straps are great for bigger accessories, like Apple's charging bricks and power cords, while the elastic bands work really well for dongles and smaller cords.

There's even a special holder in the middle, in case you want to store your Apple Pencil.

The Journal CaddySack is great at keeping all of your Apple accessories in one place, which is perfect for traveling.

Instead of storing cords and chargers in your luggage, or various messy compartments in your backpack, you can simply grab the journal from your bag whenever you need a charger or cord.

It's a great way to keep your Apple accessories neat and organized.

You can buy the Journal CaddySack over on Twelve South's website.

The Journal CaddySack retails for $89, which might sound a bit expensive for a travel case, but it's still easy for me to recommend.

It looks like a high-end case, with its beautiful leather exterior, and that's a big portion of what you're paying for. But its luxury is also matched by its utility, and I love being able to keep all of my Apple cords in one place, especially on the go. The Journal CaddySack is perfect for anyone who travels often, but it also makes a great gift for just about anyone, as we could all stand to be a little more organized.

You can buy the Journal CaddySack here.