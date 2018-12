news

Technology can be incredible, but it doesn't always feel very personal.

Enter Dbrand, a 7-year-old company based in Toronto that makes great-looking customizable skins for your smartphone, computer, or game console, and ships them anywhere in the world.

Take a look.

You can buy Dbrand skins for most consumer tech you can think of, but the most popular devices are phones, of course.

Dbrand uses a high-quality vinyl from 3M that's guaranteed to come off your device without leaving any kind of residue.

The skins don't add any bulk to your device, but they do bestow some nice benefits, like making them grippier to hold, and preventing scratches and fingerprints.

And there are skins for all the newest phones, like the iPhone XS.

You can find Dbrand skins for game controllers and consoles, too, like the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Or the Xbox One X.

Laptops are also here, like the MacBook Air.

Even Microsoft's high-end Surface Book has a Dbrand skin.

There are even Dbrand skins for tech you might not have considered, like the Audio-Technica M50X headphones.

Dbrand even makes a special skin for the Apple Pencil that makes it look like an ordinary No. 2 pencil.

Dbrand makes over 140 different skins for all types of tech.

The skins are highly customizable: Dbrand provides a full palette of colors, textures, and looks to choose from, with even more options based on the device itself.

If you're customizing an iPhone skin, for example, Dbrand will let you choose if you want your skin to include a cutout for the Apple logo.

The Nintendo Switch is another good example: You can customize the look and feel of each Joy Con, the dock, and the Switch console itself.

The skins themselves are relatively affordable — and you pay for what you get. The Nintendo Switch skins we designed would cost around $35, for example, but since it's over $20, you get free shipping to wherever you are in the world.

You can make thousands of different Dbrand skin combinations.

What's nice is that once the skins arrive, Dbrand doesn't just leave you to your own devices (pun extremely intended): Instead, the company has instructional YouTube videos for every single skin they make.

The instructions themselves are incredibly polished and well made, with many of them featuring adorable computer animations. It feels like Dbrand went the extra mile for customers.

You can learn more about Dbrand and all the skins it makes on its website.