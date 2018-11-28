This $610 million real estate company doesn't have an office for its 13,000 agents and staff — instead, everybody works from this completely virtual island (EXPI)

$610 million real estate firm eXp realty doesn't have a real-life office. Instead, it lets employees collaborate and mingle on a virtual island that can be accessed from any computer. And they say it's made a big difference to their business.
If you've ever wondered what the next phase of working remotely could be like, look no further than eXp Realty.
In most respects, eXp is your typical real estate brokerage company. It employs thousands of licensed agents to help clients buy and sell their homes. And business seems to be good: eXp's stock price has almost quadrupled since this time last year, giving it a market cap of over $610 million.
What sets it apart is that, rather than having agents stop by a physical office for meetings, presentations, or technical assistance, the company's 13,000 agents and 200 staff employees go to work on a virtual island. A small office in Bellingham, WA serves as its headquarters because of "a legal requirement," the company says, but the real work gets done in the digital realm.
The company says that maintaining a virtual office, which gets about 8,000 unique visitors a month, gives it some advantages.
"We found that we have an ability that's hard to find in the physical world," said CTO Scott Petronis, referring to the ease of internal communication.
Not only can employees report to work regardless of the weather, but there are no restrictions on how many employees the offices can support, no campus maintenance fees, and no geographical limits on recruiting talent.
"It's a great feeling to know that we can hire great talent regardless of where they are in the world," said Petronis.
I got to go on a tour of eXp's virtual offices, alongside Petronis and VP of Marketing Mitch Robinson. I sat at an introductory meeting, toured shared spaces, went to a beach, rode a speedboat, and got to meet some of eXp's employees, all without leaving my seat.
Here's what it's like to work out of a virtual campus:
I used the app from my desktop PC, but there's a mobile app, too. The mobile app comes with some limitations: You can only hear audio, not see the virtual world. It's really meant for taking conference calls in a pinch.
A company Representative says that eXp is always trying to add new options, and recently did so with religious head wear and seasonal clothing. We're also told that some employees change their avatar's clothing every day, just like in the real world.
The controls were easy to get used to — you can either click around to move, or else guide yourself with the arrow keys. When someone was talking, their speech bubble turned light blue to let you know it's them.
These little details stood out to me, because they make the world a little more real. I imagine that makes it easier to 'go to the office' in a virtual space every day.
It became clear that these execs were totally used to being immersed in this world. They referred to things being "behind me" or "behind Mitch," showing that they have a sense of where things are in this virtual space.
It did lag slightly, which Mitch said happened to him when he had too many windows open. Regardless, it was a quicker and easier alternative to carving out the time from your day to navigate a campus in order to find the right meeting room.
Another small thing that I thought made a big difference was that, while we were in a virtual room, we were also in our own 'private room,' designated by that blue dotted circle surrounding us. That meant voices from other conversations didn't interrupt ours, and everyone's voices within our meeting could be heard equally clearly.
The circle of silence is always on in certain areas like the one we were in, but it's removed in areas where it's unnecessary — on the island's beach, for example.
Scott described their 4th of July and Canada Day celebrations, complete with a night sky and fireworks, which could only be seen if you were standing out here — the scene 'outside' didn't change for anyone who was still working.
And yes, the boats are available to any employee who wants to drive one around.
He said they're more excited to meet one another in the real world — excited enough that they go out of their way to meet up during vacations when they're in a coworker's hometown or country.