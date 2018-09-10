These are my favorite photos I've taken while swinging around New York City as Spider-Man

news
The new "Spider-Man" game for PlayStation 4 is an absolute blast, and a must-play for any PS4 owner.
Thanks to Sony, which was kind enough to provide a review copy of the game prior to its launch last week, I've had a couple of weeks now to sling around New York City as everyone's favorite wall-crawler. And I've taken hundreds of "photos" during my travels.
"Spider-Man" comes with a powerful built-in photo mode, where you can freeze the action at any time to adjust your camera angle, add filters and frames, and even take spider-selfies. A handful of photos here were taken with that photo mode, but it wasn't available until the game launched to the public on September 7.
I haven't finished the game yet as I'm still taking my sweet time, but here are my favorite photos I've taken in "Marvel's Spider-Man" for PS4 so far. (Warning: Some mild story and costume spoilers here.)
"Morning by the High Line"
"Making friends"
"Everything the light touches is our kingdom"
"Rooftop selfie"
"Sunset overdrive"
"Don't breathe"
"Rainy day at the homeless shelter"
"This is just like that dream I had..."
"There's something behind me, isn't there?"
"Dive"
"The city that never sleeps"
"Move along, nothing to see here"
"Admiring the artwork"
"Keep your distance"
"The Odd Couple 2018"
"Tonight's chaperone"
"Sun shining on a hostage situation"
"So there's this guy named Thanos..."
"Did someone order pizza?"
"Duty calls"
