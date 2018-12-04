These 5 Android apps were just named 'hidden gems' by Google (GOOG, GOOGL)

news

Google has revealed its top picks for the best Android apps of the year.

Among them are five apps Google considers "hidden gems" — apps that are new to the scene and building a fanbase.

The apps range from an augmented reality app to an app for learning Spanish.

The apps range from an augmented reality app that lets you draw on things you see in the real world, to an app for recording your dreams.

Here's how Google describes them: "These apps are new to the scene and quietly building a fanbase – from newcomers on the brink of getting big to our favorite niche platforms."

These are the five Android apps Google considers hidden gems:

Slowly, an app for finding pen pals.

Slowly lets you match with people interested in becoming pen pals. While the app creates the connections, you'll send letters through the mail.

Here's how the company describes the app:

"The app is created for those who yearns for meaningful conversations with people in the era of instant messaging. We hope to connect people around the world at a slower but better pace – one letter at a time."

Slowly is free to download and use.

Unfold, an app for creating minimalist story collages.

Unfold provides templates for creating photo collages.

Here's how the company describes the app:

"Unfold is a toolkit for storytellers. Create beautiful and engaging stories with minimal and elegant templates."

Unfold is free to download and use.

Just a Line, an app for drawing in augmented reality.

Just a Line lets you create drawings overlaid on things you see in real life.

Here's how the company describes the app:

"Just a Line is an AR Experiment that lets you make simple drawings in augmented reality, then share your creation with a short video. Draw on your own or with a friend, then hit record and share what you made with #justaline."

Just a Line is free to download and use.

Luci, a dream diary app.

Luci lets you record your dreams and lucid thoughts, and comes with a noise-activated sleep recorder in case you talk in your sleep.

Here's how the company describes the app:

"Hello, I'm Luci! I'm your lucid dream helper. Lucid dreaming is when you become aware that you're in a dream; this awareness allows you to take control over your dreams ..."

Luci is free to download and use.

Learn Spanish with Lirica, an app for learning Spanish through Spanish-language music.

Learn Spanish with Lirica teaches you Spanish language and grammar through Latin music.

Here's how the company describes the app:

"Choose music from current Latin Superstars like Nicky Jam or Classic Artists like Elvis Crespo and learn Spanish vocabulary and grammar through their songs."

Learn Spanish with Lirica is free to download and use.