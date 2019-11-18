The event christened the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI), aimed at recognising the entrepreneurial efforts of Africans.

According to billionaire Jack Ma, the prize aims to support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

The top 10 finalists of the Netpreneurship had the opportunity to pitch their business to the four judges including Jack Ma, Founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet Group; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria and Founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group; and Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba.

Nigerians dominated the list while no Ghanaian was named.

Background

The ANPI was launched by the Jack Ma Foundation to support and inspire entrepreneurs across the African continent.

The ANPI will award US$1 million each year for the next 10 years in an annual pitch competition where the top 10 finalists will compete in a televised event to win their share of the prize money.

In its first year, the ANPI drew more than 10000 applicants from 50 countries across Africa.

Here are the 10 African entrepreneurs and their prizes

1.Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder and CEO, LifeBank (Nigeria) – First Place, winning $250,000

2. Omar Sakr, founder and CEO, Nawah-Scientific (Egypt) – Second Place, winning $150,0003.

3. Christelle Kwizera, founder, Water Access Rwanda (Rwanda) – Third Place, winning $100,000

4. Waleed Abd El Rahman, CEO, Mumm (Egypt) - $65,000

5. Ayodeji Arikawe, co-founder, Thrive Agric (Nigeria) - $65,000

6. Mahmud Johnson, founder and CEO, J-Palm (Liberia) - $65,000

7. Kevine Kagirimpundu, co-founder and CEO, UZURI K&Y (Rwanda) - $65,000

8. Tosan J. Mogbeyiteren, founder, Black Swan (Nigeria) - $65,000

9. Chibuzo Opara, co-founder, DrugStoc (Nigeria) - $65,000

10. Moulaye Taboure, co-founder and CEO, Afrikrea (Cote D’Ivoire) - $65,000