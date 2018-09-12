The US is facing a doctor shortage as the country grays, and nurses could be the answer

news

The US healthcare system is facing a physician shortage, especially in the field of primary care.

The shortage could impact 44 million Americans, especially those who live in rural areas.

Part of the problem is that not enough medical students and graduates are choosing to go into the primary care field.

UnitedHealth Group suggests in a recent report that there might be two ways to extend access to primary care. One is to allow nurse practitioners to practice primary care independently, and the other is through urgent care centers and retail clinics.

According to a recent report by UnitedHealth Group, 44 million US residents live in a county with a primary care physician shortage. That's 13% of the national population, with residents living in rural areas five times more likely to be impacted by the shortage.