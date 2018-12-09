The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

news

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Netflix's "The Last Kingdom."

Amazon's Emmy-winning comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returned this week with its second season, and immediately landed on the list of audiences' top shows.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most "in-demand" TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on "demand expressions," the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a "like" or comment on social media.

This week's most in-demand streaming shows also include Netflix's "The Last Kingdom," which debuted on the list last week, and the recently canceled "Daredevil."

Below are this week's seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. "The Last Kingdom" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 21,484,962

Description: "As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What the critics said (Season 3): The lazy gloss on this BBC series, set in 9th-century Britain and based on a series of novels by Bernard Cornwell, is that it’s a poor man’s Game of Thrones. And yes, the aesthetics are the same: furs and fortresses, gloriously tattooed pagans, bloody battles in windswept fields. But the reason Kingdom has been something of a cult pleasure since it debuted in 2015 is the way it’s pitched somewhere between solemn drama and high-camp hilarity. — Taylor Antrim, Vogue

Season 3 premiered on Netflix November 19.

6. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Average demand expressions: 21,647,286

Description: After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: "Sherman-Palladino has written a woman who's fearless, blunt, and brilliant at what she does, and watching her rise is Mrs. Maisel's trump card." — Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

5. "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 23,160,282

Description: "A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: "The colors on the show's palette now include alternating resignation, rage, supplication and subversion; Elisabeth Moss continues to excel, but glimpses of the world beyond her have grown yet more intriguing." — Daniel D'Addario, Time

Season 2 premiered on Hulu in April.

4. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 31,928,462

Description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: "The second season steps up the pace gently, without losing its firm grip on the very specifically dated narrative speed of the first season." — Michael Idato, Sydney Morning Herald

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.

3. "Marvel's Daredevil" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,010,463

Description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: "What's clear is that [showrunner Erik] Oleson and his staff course-correct after an over-crowded second season, returning the focus to the people who live in this story." — Allison Shoemaker, RogerEbert.com

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

2. "Narcos: Mexico" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,840,778

Netflix description: "Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new 'Narcos' saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel's ascent."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: "Despite the shift of location and the absence of the magnificent Wagner Moura - who, as Escobar, elevated series one and two beyond true-crime sensationalism - Narcos is still television's most irresistible guilty pleasure." — Ed Power, Daily Telegraph

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

1. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 36,473,385

Description: "Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: "[Shipka] has a lightness, a petite perkiness that happily echoes Melissa Joan Hart, TV's original, all-comedy Sabrina."— Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.