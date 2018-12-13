Pulse.ng logo
The top 25 worst passwords of 2018 based on 5 million leaked passwords on the internet

Turns out a lot of people simply reversed "123456."

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

  • Password management company SplashData releases an annual list of the top 100 worst passwords of the year.
  • This year's list shows that people are still using the worst password from last year.
  • If your password made the top 25, or even the top 100, it's probably time to change it.

Have we learned nothing from the numerous hacks and leaks in recent memory?

Apparently not.

Password management company Splash Data released its annual list of the 100 worst passwords of the year based on 5 million leaked passwords on the internet. The top worst passwords continue to be "123456" and "password."

Some of you have switched things up, as there are several new entries to this year's list, like "donald" ranked at number 23, presumably inspired by President Donald Trump.

Check out the top 25 most used and least secure passwords of 2018 and whether yours made the cut.

1. 123456 (Rank unchanged from last year)
2. password (Unchanged)
3. 123456789 (Up 3)
4. 12345678 (Down 1)
5. 12345 (Unchanged)
6. 111111 (New)
7. 1234567 (Up 1)
8. sunshine (New)
9. qwerty (Down 5)
10. iloveyou (Unchanged)
11. princess (New)
12. admin (Down 1)
13. welcome (Down 1)
14. 666666 (New)
15. abc123 (Unchanged)
16. football (Down 7)
17. 123123 (Unchanged)
18. monkey (Down 5)
19. 654321 (New)
20. !@#$%^&* (New)
21. charlie (New)
22. aa123456 (New)
23. donald (New)
24. password1 (New)
25. qwerty123 (New)

Don't congratulate yourself too much if your passwords didn't make the top 25. Check out the rest of Splash Data's list of 100 worst passwords.

If your password made the top 100 worst password list this year, you'd probably do well to change it. Splash Data recommends you:

1. Use passphrases of twelve characters or more with mixed types of characters.
2. Use a different password for each of your logins. That way, if a hacker gets access to one of your passwords, they will not be able to use it to access other sites.
3. Protect your assets and personal identity by using a password manager to organize passwords, generate secure random passwords, and automatically log into websites.

