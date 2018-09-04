Pulse.ng logo
The top 25 colleges that produce the most startup founders

Startup funding analytics website PitchBook compiled the top universities that produce graduates who go on to receive investor funding after school.

  • Published:
null

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It's no secret that choosing the right college can have a big impact on where you end up later in life.

If you're hoping to launch a startup, chances are you'll need some funding down the road — and, according to the data, the university you attend can be one factor that impacts the amount of funding you'll receive after graduating.

To further examine that, PitchBook crunched the numbers and compiled the top universities with graduates who went on to receive venture capitalist funding after leaving school. The list is ranked by how many graduates received funding, and the total funding granted to all graduates, based on data collected from 2006 to June 2018. PitchBook credits the success of certain schools to the strong focus on networking there, while other schools might just attract people who intend to build a startup.

Here are the top 25 schools from the list, with their estimated tuitions included.

25. Dartmouth College

25. Dartmouth College

(Dartmouth College)

  • Entrepreneurs: 367
  • Companies: 327
  • Capital raised: $6.77 billion
  • Tuition: $53,496



24. New York University

24. New York University

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

  • Entrepreneurs: 379
  • Companies: 351
  • Capital raised: $4.81 billion
  • Tuition: $51,828



23. Brigham Young University

Brigham Young Cougars fans cheer.

(Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images)

  • Entrepreneurs: 381
  • Companies: 300
  • Capital raised: $6.25 billion
  • Tuition: $5,620 (LDS), $11,240 (non-LDS) per semester



22. University of Washington

22. University of Washington

(University of Washington/Facebook)

  • Entrepreneurs: 383
  • Companies: 337
  • Capital raised: $5.72 billion
  • Tuition: $53,018 (non-resident), $36,587 (resident)



21. University of Waterloo

21. University of Waterloo

(University of Waterloo Facebook page)

  • Entrepreneurs: 408
  • Companies: 314
  • Capital raised: $7.36 billion
  • Tuition: Varies by program



20. Duke University

20. Duke University

(Facebook/DukeUniv)

  • Entrepreneurs: 415
  • Companies: 394
  • Capital raised: $8.50 billion
  • Tuition: $53,744



19. Carnegie Mellon University

19. Carnegie Mellon University

(Carnegie Mellon University/Facebook)

  • Entrepreneurs: 428
  • Companies: 375
  • Capital raised: $7.18 billion
  • Tuition: $54,244



18. University of Southern California (USC)

18. University of Southern California (USC)

(University of Southern California/Facebook)

  • Entrepreneurs: 431
  • Companies: 393
  • Capital raised: $8.21 billion
  • Tuition: $55,320



17. Brown University

17. Brown University

(Facebook/Brown University)

  • Entrepreneurs: 444
  • Companies: 406
  • Capital raised: $10.64 billion
  • Tuition: $54,320



16. Columbia University

16. Columbia University

(LinkedIn/Columbia University Business School)

  • Entrepreneurs: 459
  • Companies: 424
  • Capital raised: $8.45 billion
  • Tuition: Varies by program



15. University of Wisconsin

15. University of Wisconsin

(Prayitno/Flickr)

  • Entrepreneurs: 461
  • Companies: 411
  • Capital raised: $4.84 billion
  • Tuition: Varies by program



14. Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

14. Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

(Technion / Israel Istitute of Technology)

  • Entrepreneurs: 468
  • Companies: 395
  • Capital raised: $7.20 billion
  • Tuition: $15,000



13. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

13. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

(Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

  • Entrepreneurs: 483
  • Companies: 458
  • Capital raised: $10.16 billion
  • Tuition: $34,677 (residents), $63,669 (non-residents)



12. Princeton University

12. Princeton University

(Facebook/Princeton University)

  • Entrepreneurs: 487
  • Companies: 454
  • Capital raised: $10.81 billion
  • Tuition: $51,870



11. Yale University

Students in the Timothy Dwight courtyard

(Michael Marsland / Yale University)

  • Entrepreneurs: 504
  • Companies: 458
  • Capital raised: $11.44 billion
  • Tuition: $53,430



10. University of Illinois

10. University of Illinois

(University of Illinois Admissions/Facebook)

  • Entrepreneurs: 526
  • Companies: 484
  • Capital raised: $9.94 billion
  • Tuition: $16,004-$21,008 (resident), $32,574-$37,578 (non-resident)



9. University of Texas

The University of Texas Longhorn band commemorative sculpture overlooking Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

  • Entrepreneurs: 636
  • Companies: 582
  • Capital raised: $7.70 billion
  • Tuition: Varies by program



8. Tel Aviv University

8. Tel Aviv University

(Shlomi Fish/Flickr)

  • Entrepreneurs: 640
  • Companies: 531
  • Capital raised: $7.91 billion
  • Tuition: Varies by program



7. University of Michigan

7. University of Michigan

(University of Michigan/Facebook)

  • Entrepreneurs: 712
  • Companies: 638
  • Capital raised: $12.07 billion
  • Tuition: Varies by program



6. Cornell University

6. Cornell University

(Facebook/Cornell)

  • Entrepreneurs: 750
  • Companies: 693
  • Capital raised: $20.10 billion
  • Tuition: $36,798 (resident), $54,818 (non-resident)



5. University of Pennsylvania

5. University of Pennsylvania

(Facebook/University of Pennsylvania)

  • Entrepreneurs: 838
  • Companies: 757
  • Capital raised: $15.82 billion
  • Tuition: $49,220



4. Harvard University

4. Harvard University

(REUTERS)

  • Entrepreneurs: 900
  • Companies: 799
  • Capital raised: $25.35 billion
  • Tuition: $46,340



3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

(Facebook/Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT))

  • Entrepreneurs: 941
  • Companies: 819
  • Capital raised: $21.24 billion
  • Tuition: $49,892



2. University of California, Berkeley

2. University of California, Berkeley

(Keegan Houser and Facebook/UCBerkeley)

  • Entrepreneurs: 1,137
  • Companies: 1,012
  • Capital raised: $20.78 billion
  • Tuition: $14,184



1. Stanford University

1. Stanford University

(HarshLight/Flickr)

  • Entrepreneurs: 1,178
  • Companies: 1,015
  • Capital raised: $28.84
  • Tuition: $50,703

To see PitchBook's full report with all 50 universities, click here.



