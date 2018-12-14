Pulse.ng logo
The Stories Slide Deck: How Stories stack up across social platforms (FB, SNAP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In the last few years, there’s been a major shift as to how consumers interact with social media.

The Stories Slide Deck play

The Stories Slide Deck

(Business Insider Intelligence)

Rather than posting content that lives on the platform in perpetuity, users are now posting and viewing more “Stories,” video or images that live for only 24 hours.

Many platforms have introduced some form of Stories format — whether it be Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or WhatsApp. Snapchat was the company to introduce it to the world, but Instagram has surpassed it in terms of volume and perhaps usability.

Business Insider Intelligence has compiled a slide deck that looks into how Stories work on Instagram and Snapchat, and how brands and publishers should be using the Stories feature to reach their audiences.

This exclusive deck can be yours for FREE today. As an added bonus, you will gain immediate access to our exclusive BI Intelligence Daily newsletter.

To get your copy of the FREE slide deck, simply click here.

X
