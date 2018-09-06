The NYT op-ed from an anonymous Trump official has inspired a hilarious 'resistance' meme involving iconic movies and TV shows

news

The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed on Wednesday from a senior Trump administration official claiming to be part of the "resistance" inside the White House.

The piece immediately inspired a "resistance" meme across the internet.

People twisted the headline to relate to "Star Wars," "Mean Girls," and more.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an op-ed from an anonymous senior Trump administration official claiming to be part of the "resistance" inside the White House aiming to "thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

The piece not only inspired conversation and speculation across the internet, but also what the internet does best: hilarious memes.

People twisted the headline, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," to relate to everything from "Mean Girls" to the "ALF" reboot's writers' room — and a lot of "Star Wars."

We've rounded up some of the best pop-culture inspired memes about the NYT op-ed below: