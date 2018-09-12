The next version of Apple's iPhone software, iOS 12, is coming on September 17 — here are some of the biggest changes coming (AAPL)

news

Apple's iOS 12 will be available September 17

The new mobile operating system will have some significant changes, including how notifications are displayed, updates to the Photos app, and a new augmented reality Measure app to take measurements with only your iPhone camera.

Older iPhone models should also get a speed boost after downloading the new operating system.

If you've been itching to try Apple's latest operating system, you're in luck — iOS 12 will be available for download on September 17, Apple announced at its keynote event on Wednesday.

iOS 12 will come with some significant updates, including a speed boost for older iPhones, a change to the notification system, a new augmented reality app, and more.

Here are some of the most notable iOS 12 features:

A speed boost for older iPhones: Apple boasts 40% faster app launches, 50% faster keyboard opening, and a 70% speed boost to opening the camera.

Notification grouping on the lock screen: Push notifications will be stacked and grouped by app and topic.

Siri Shortcuts : You'll be able to tell Siri to complete certain strings of commands and tasks.

CarPlay, the iPhone integration with certain car infotainment systems, will support Google Maps and Waze.

Screen Time adds the ability to monitor and limit your time in certain apps.

The Photos app will be updated with new search suggestions.

A new Measure app will let you, ahem, measure distances with only your phone camera.

Later this year, Apple plans to add FaceTime calling with up to 32 participants – but it won't be in the original iOS 12 release, as originally planned.



Here's a full list of the biggest upcoming features in iOS 12.