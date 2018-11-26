The new 'Robin Hood' movie is officially the biggest box-office bomb of the year

news

The new "Robin Hood" movie made just $14 million over the five-day holiday at the box office.

It's the biggest bomb of 2018 for a movie with a budget over $90 million.

The movie faced tough competition, but it's also another example of audiences not caring about the medieval "Robin Hood" or "King Arthur" brands.

Hollywood loves "Robin Hood," but the latest take on the classic tale may force some reconsideration.

Lionsgate's "Robin Hood," starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, couldn't break through the competitive Thanksgiving weekend at the box office. With a Friday-Sunday take of only $9 million, and $14 million over the five-day holiday, the movie is the biggest bomb of 2018 with a budget over $90 million (via The Wrap).

Globally, the movie made just $22 million. Its production budget was $100 million. The movie faced tough competition with popular sequels "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "Creed II" also debuting last week, as well as movies like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," and "The Grinch" still holding steady.

But even if there weren't so many other options in theaters, the "Robin Hood" brand isn't exactly lucrative. The last attempt, Ridley Scott's 2010 "Robin Hood" starring Russell Crowe, fared better with $321 million worldwide once all was said and done, but audiences weren't clamoring for another reboot.

This year's "Robin Hood" also followed in the footsteps of last year's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," which retold an overused medieval tale with a younger actor. That movie made $15 million in its opening weekend, and went on to gross only $148 million worldwide while its budget was $175 million.

Sony is developing a Robin Hood movie of its own, this time focused on the love interest, Marian, played by Margot Robbie. But details have been scarce, and now would be a good time to maybe sweep that idea under the rug.