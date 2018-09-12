Pulse.ng logo
The new iPhone Xr's six available colors, ranked (AAPL)

The new iPhone Xr's six available colors, ranked (AAPL)

Apple just unveiled three new iPhones, including a 6.1-inch iPhone called the iPhone Xr, which is available in six candy colors.

(Apple)

Apple just unveiled three new iPhones, including a 6.1-inch iPhone called the iPhone Xr.

While the other two new phones, the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, will be available this month starting September 21, the iPhone Xr won't be available for awhile — it starts shipping October 26, with preorders going live a week before that.

Among the many other standout features in the iPhone Xr, most notable are its colors. It's reminiscent of the iPhone 5C, the ceramic candy-colored phone that was a more affordable version of the iPhone 5S when it went on sale back in 2013.

The iPhone Xr will be available in six colors when it becomes available. And since all opinions should be taken as facts, here's our definitive ranking of the six new colors, from worst to best:

6. Blue

(Apple)


5. Yellow

(Apple)


4. Red

(Apple)


3. Black

(Apple)


2. White

(Apple)


1. Coral

(Apple)


Missed the Apple event? Catch up on everything that happened right here.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


