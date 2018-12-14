The most impressive skyscraper of 2018 has the fastest elevator in the world. Take a look.

Seoul's Lotte World Tower won the Emporis Skyscraper Award, which honors the top skyscrapers of the year.
The world is witnessing a massive boom in skyscraper construction, led by nations like China, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. This year alone, China built more skyscrapers than at any other time in history.
Amid growing competition for the tallest and most innovative towers, one high-rise in South Korea managed to surpass all others.
Earlier this week, the Lotte World Tower in Seoul received the Emporis Skyscraper Award, the world's most renowned prize for high-rise architecture.
The tower's sleek design pales in comparison to its record-shattering features, which include the world's highest glass-bottomed observation deck and the world's fastest elevator.
Take a look at how it was built — and what it looks like now.
The owner, Lotte Corp., also oversaw the construction of the world's largest indoor theme park.
It's also intended to withstand gusts of wind as strong as those seen in Hurricane Katrina (around 180 miles per hour).
The structure, which opened in in April 2017, has 123 floors and 42,000 windows. Construction of the roof alone required 3,000 tons of steel.
The facade consists of pale glass, a nod to Korean ceramics.
The building contains offices, retail outlets, and some of the most expensive apartments in Korea, which sell for around $1,825 per square foot.
It also features a luxury hotel called Signiel Seoul. The hotel's lowest floor still hovers above the city's second tallest tower.
The double-decker elevator, known as the Sky Shuttle, travels at more than 22 miles per hour. That means it can deliver people from the first floor to the observation deck on the 121st floor in a single minute.
Vertical marathons take place in other countries as well, but the Lotte World Tower's race is both the longest and the highest.
The tower is also expected to receive around 60 million tourists a year — a goal that shouldn't be hard to achieve, now that it's been dubbed the best in the world.
