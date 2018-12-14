Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The most impressive skyscraper of 2018 has the fastest elevator in the world. Take a look.

Tech The most impressive skyscraper of 2018 has the fastest elevator in the world. Take a look.

Seoul's Lotte World Tower won the Emporis Skyscraper Award, which honors the top skyscrapers of the year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Tim Griffith)

  • The Lotte World Tower is the tallest building in South Korea and the fifth tallest in the world.
  • The high-rise recently won the Emporis Skyscraper Award, which honors the top 10 skyscrapers that have been completed in the previous calendar year.
  • The tower features a number of record-breaking features, like an elevator that whizzes people to the 121st floor in one minute.
  • It's also built to withstand major disasters, such as a 9.0 magnitude earthquake or winds as strong as those seen during Hurricane Katrina.

The world is witnessing a massive boom in skyscraper construction, led by nations like China, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. This year alone, China built more skyscrapers than at any other time in history.

Amid growing competition for the tallest and most innovative towers, one high-rise in South Korea managed to surpass all others.

Read more: Stunning photos of the 10 best skyscrapers in the world

Earlier this week, the Lotte World Tower in Seoul received the Emporis Skyscraper Award, the world's most renowned prize for high-rise architecture.

The tower's sleek design pales in comparison to its record-shattering features, which include the world's highest glass-bottomed observation deck and the world's fastest elevator.

Take a look at how it was built — and what it looks like now.

The tower's construction began in 2011, more than two decades after the land was procured.

The tower's construction began in 2011, more than two decades after the land was procured. play

The tower's construction began in 2011, more than two decades after the land was procured.

(Tim Griffith)

The owner, Lotte Corp., also oversaw the construction of the world's largest indoor theme park.



The structure is designed to withstand a 9.0 magnitude earthquake.

The Lotte World Tower construction site on December 10, 2015. play

The Lotte World Tower construction site on December 10, 2015.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

It's also intended to withstand gusts of wind as strong as those seen in Hurricane Katrina (around 180 miles per hour).



At more than 1,800 feet, it's the tallest building in South Korea and the fifth tallest building in the world.

Construction workers on site at the Lotte World Tower on December 10, 2015. play

Construction workers on site at the Lotte World Tower on December 10, 2015.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The structure, which opened in in April 2017, has 123 floors and 42,000 windows. Construction of the roof alone required 3,000 tons of steel.



The design, though modern, was inspired by the curvature of traditional Korean art and architecture.

Seoul residents play Chinese chess with the Lotte World Tower under construction in the background. play

Seoul residents play Chinese chess with the Lotte World Tower under construction in the background.

(Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The facade consists of pale glass, a nod to Korean ceramics.



One hundred days after it opened, the tower had already attracted 10 million visitors, or around 120,000 people a day.

Fireworks celebrate the tower's opening in April 2017. play

Fireworks celebrate the tower's opening in April 2017.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The building contains offices, retail outlets, and some of the most expensive apartments in Korea, which sell for around $1,825 per square foot.

It also features a luxury hotel called Signiel Seoul. The hotel's lowest floor still hovers above the city's second tallest tower.

Source: Korea Bizwire



The tower's standout features include a glass-bottomed observation deck and the world's fastest elevator.

The tower's standout features include a glass-bottomed observation deck and the world's fastest elevator. play

The tower's standout features include a glass-bottomed observation deck and the world's fastest elevator.

(Tim Griffith)

The double-decker elevator, known as the Sky Shuttle, travels at more than 22 miles per hour. That means it can deliver people from the first floor to the observation deck on the 121st floor in a single minute.



The tower hosted a "sky run" in 2018, which challenged people to climb the 2,917 steps to the top.

Runners participate in a vertical marathon at the Lotte World Tower in May 2018. play

Runners participate in a vertical marathon at the Lotte World Tower in May 2018.

(Kwak Sung-Kyung/Reuters)

Vertical marathons take place in other countries as well, but the Lotte World Tower's race is both the longest and the highest.



The tower could have a $3.8 billion economic impact.

The chairman of Lotte Group holds the 2018 Winter Olympics torch in front of the Lotte World Tower. play

The chairman of Lotte Group holds the 2018 Winter Olympics torch in front of the Lotte World Tower.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The tower is also expected to receive around 60 million tourists a year — a goal that shouldn't be hard to achieve, now that it's been dubbed the best in the world.

Source: Lotte World Tower



Top 3

1 Tech How Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are shaking up...bullet
2 Tech Here’s everything that happened at the 2018 TechCrunch Startup...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Welcome to Dispensed: A weekly dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news
Tech Dispensed: A secret patch, a $31 million pay package, and Amazon's ambitions in a $300 billion healthcare-technology market
Riot Games
Tech A top video game executive accused of farting on subordinates and hitting their genitals as a joke has been suspended without pay, but some employees want him gone entirely
null
Tech Patients are transforming from passive recipients of healthcare services to active participants in their own health (TGT, CVS, WMT)
neo-nazi activists Chemnitz, Germany
Tech A German left-wing group tricked thousands of neo-Nazis into doxxing themselves with a 'honeypot' website
X
Advertisement