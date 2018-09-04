The most attractive jobs in America for men and women, according to Tinder swipes

news

How important is your job when determining whether someone swipes right or left on Tinder? Extremely, according to former Tinder CEO Sean Rad.

"I think the thing that has shocked me [in developing Tinder] is that when it comes to establishing an initial impression, there's a very finite set of things we look at to decide whether we want to have a conversation with someone," Rad told Business Insider in 2015. "How you look — and what that says about your personality — common connections, career, education. Ninety percent of it comes down to that."

And on Tuesday, Tinder released a list of the most "swiped-right" jobs in the US, indicating which careers people look for in a match.

Interior designers leapfrogged pilots (who were No. 1 on the 2016 list) to take the top spot for men. For women, registered nurses and dentists came in one and two.

For men, founder/entrepreneur fell from No. 2 on the 2016 list to No. 15 on this year's. Police officer, military, and TV/radio personality dropped off the men's list altogether. For women, we bid farewell to speech-language pathologist, social-media manager, and real-estate agent, which all dropped from the list.

Model made its first appearance on the men's list but dropped off the women's one.

Here's the full 2018 list:

Women:

Registered Nurse Dentist Photographer College / Graduate Student Pharmacist Teacher Flight Attendant Founder / Entrepreneur Personal Trainer Waitress / Bartender Physical Therapist Journalist Makeup Artist Lawyer Marketing Manager



Men:

Interior Designer Pilot Physician’s Assistant Lawyer PR / Communications Producer Visual Designer Model College / Graduate Student Engineer Veterinarian Teacher Chiropractor Firefighter / Paramedic Founder / Entrepreneur

And here's the 2016 one for reference:

Men:

Pilot Founder/Entrepreneur Firefighter Doctor TV/Radio Personality Teacher Engineer Model Paramedic College Student Lawyer Personal Trainer Financial Adviser Police Officer Military

Women: