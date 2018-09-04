Pulse.ng logo
The most attractive jobs in America for men and women, according to Tinder swipes

On Tuesday, Tinder released a list of the most "swiped-right" jobs in the US, indicating which careers people look for in a match.

  • Published:
Top Gun play

Top Gun

(Paramount Pictures)

How important is your job when determining whether someone swipes right or left on Tinder? Extremely, according to former Tinder CEO Sean Rad.

"I think the thing that has shocked me [in developing Tinder] is that when it comes to establishing an initial impression, there's a very finite set of things we look at to decide whether we want to have a conversation with someone," Rad told Business Insider in 2015. "How you look — and what that says about your personality — common connections, career, education. Ninety percent of it comes down to that."

And on Tuesday, Tinder released a list of the most "swiped-right" jobs in the US, indicating which careers people look for in a match.

Interior designers leapfrogged pilots (who were No. 1 on the 2016 list) to take the top spot for men. For women, registered nurses and dentists came in one and two.

For men, founder/entrepreneur fell from No. 2 on the 2016 list to No. 15 on this year's. Police officer, military, and TV/radio personality dropped off the men's list altogether. For women, we bid farewell to speech-language pathologist, social-media manager, and real-estate agent, which all dropped from the list.

Model made its first appearance on the men's list but dropped off the women's one.

Here's the full 2018 list:

Women:

  1. Registered Nurse
  2. Dentist
  3. Photographer
  4. College / Graduate Student
  5. Pharmacist
  6. Teacher
  7. Flight Attendant
  8. Founder / Entrepreneur
  9. Personal Trainer
  10. Waitress / Bartender
  11. Physical Therapist
  12. Journalist
  13. Makeup Artist
  14. Lawyer
  15. Marketing Manager

Men:

  1. Interior Designer
  2. Pilot
  3. Physician’s Assistant
  4. Lawyer
  5. PR / Communications
  6. Producer
  7. Visual Designer
  8. Model
  9. College / Graduate Student
  10. Engineer
  11. Veterinarian
  12. Teacher
  13. Chiropractor
  14. Firefighter / Paramedic
  15. Founder / Entrepreneur

And here's the 2016 one for reference:

Men:

  1. Pilot
  2. Founder/Entrepreneur
  3. Firefighter
  4. Doctor
  5. TV/Radio Personality
  6. Teacher
  7. Engineer
  8. Model
  9. Paramedic
  10. College Student
  11. Lawyer
  12. Personal Trainer
  13. Financial Adviser
  14. Police Officer
  15. Military

Women:

  1. Physical Therapist
  2. Interior Designer
  3. Founder/Entrepreneur
  4. PR/Communications
  5. Teacher
  6. College Student
  7. Speech-Language Pathologist
  8. Pharmacist
  9. Social-Media Manager
  10. Model
  11. Dental Hygienist
  12. Nurse
  13. Flight Attendant
  14. Personal Trainer
  15. Real-Estate Agent

