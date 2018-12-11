The latest report from Australia's consumer watchdog hits on some familiar themes (GOOGL, FB)

news

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) published a 380-page preliminary report that details the duopoly’s impact on competition in Australia’s media and advertising markets.

The report is the product of a year’s worth of research, and includes 11 preliminary recommendations (summarized on pages 10 to 14) to improve big tech oversight and prevent platforms like Google and Facebook from crowding out search and social competitors, respectively.

The Australian government will revisit the recommendations in June when the report is finalized. Governments around the world, from the US to India, are starting to more aggressively investigate the business and social ramifications of big tech’s dominance with the intent to beef up platform oversight.

Australia’s proposals stand out because they put a greater emphasis on the role of journalism in society. The ACCC's proposal hit on some familiar themes — like stronger privacy controls and stricter limits on the monetization of user data.

However, the report is one of the first to put forth roadmaps for revamping funding and incentive structures for journalism outlets, which have seen their reliance on Facebook and Google increase over time: “The ACCC is therefore continuing to consider mechanisms to maintain the incentives on print/online news media businesses to invest in news and journalism, particularly those types of news and journalism which may be at risk of being under-produced.”

To date, existing proposals in the news realm mostly center on the identification and prevention of misinformation, and how to educate consumers to spot fake news (Australia’s includes this, too). This is one of the first to tackle the challenge of sustaining an advertising-based business model. One suggestion of the ACCC's was a tax break for outlets that produce public interest journalism (like political coverage and investigative reports).

It seems that regulation of Facebook and Google is inevitable, and worldwide proposals all coalesce around similar themes: protecting privacy and promoting competition. For example, in July Senator Mark Warner published a 20-point plan to address how big tech platforms should be regulated.

The plan includes a GDPR-like proposal that would give consumers more control over how their data is used — suggesting that a consensus is starting to form across global lawmakers.

In the US, we could see more proposals pop up after Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before Congress today — but that grilling could be dominated by Google’s controversial plans for rolling out a censored search in China (project Dragonfly).