'The Joker' origin movie teases first look at Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup

Todd Phillips, the director of the upcoming "The Joker" origin movie, took to Instagram on Friday to share new footage of Joaquin Phoenix as the film's title character.

Labeled a "camera test" by Phillips, the clip ends with Phoenix's Joker wearing clown makeup. The footage comes four days after Phillips shared an image of Phoenix without makeup.

Though the film's plot is still under wraps, Phillips' two posts with Phoenix suggest that the origin story will start further back than we've ever seen The Joker portrayed on screen.

Phillips' previous directing credits include all three films in the "Hangover" franchise, "War Dogs," and "Old School."

"The Joker" is slated to hit theaters in October 2019. Along with Phoenix, it will star Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Marc Maron.