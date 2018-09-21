Pulse.ng logo
'The Joker' origin movie teases first look at Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup

Director Todd Phillips shared a "camera test" video of Joaquin Phoenix wearing clown makeup as "The Joker" for their upcoming origin movie of the DC villain. "The Joker" is slated to hit theaters in October 2019.

joaquin phoenix play

joaquin phoenix

(Instagram/ToddPhillips)

  • Director Todd Phillips on Friday shared a "camera test" video of Joaquin Phoenix wearing clown makeup as "The Joker" for their upcoming origin movie of the DC villain.
  • Phillips shared an image of Phoenix without makeup four days ago.
  • "The Joker" is slated to hit theaters in October 2019.

Todd Phillips, the director of the upcoming "The Joker" origin movie, took to Instagram on Friday to share new footage of Joaquin Phoenix as the film's title character.

Labeled a "camera test" by Phillips, the clip ends with Phoenix's Joker wearing clown makeup. The footage comes four days after Phillips shared an image of Phoenix without makeup.

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

Though the film's plot is still under wraps, Phillips' two posts with Phoenix suggest that the origin story will start further back than we've ever seen The Joker portrayed on screen.

Phillips' previous directing credits include all three films in the "Hangover" franchise, "War Dogs," and "Old School."

"The Joker" is slated to hit theaters in October 2019. Along with Phoenix, it will star Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Marc Maron.

