The Department of Justice is looking into whether big tech companies are 'hurting competition' and 'stifling' free speech (FB, GOOG, TWTR)

The announcement is a potential intensification of the political pressure the technology industry has faced in recent months.

Jeff Sessions play

Jeff Sessions

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is convening a meeting of state attorneys general to discuss whether tech companies are "hurting competition" and "intentionally stifling" free speech, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, a potential intensification of the political scrutiny that the industry has faced in recent months.

The announcement, which was shared on Twitter by BuzzFeed News' Kevin Collier, quotes spokesperson Devin O'Malley as saying: "the attorney general has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."

This story is developing...

