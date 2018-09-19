The best part of the 'Captain Marvel' trailer has now become a hilarious meme

Carol Danvers slugging an old lady in the trailer for "Captain Marvel" has become internet gold. Here are the best memes of it.
It was only a matter of time: Carol Danvers putting the smackdown on an old lady on the subway has now become a meme.
Though the long-awaited first trailer of "Captain Marvel" (in theaters March 8, 2019) has the superhero crashing through a Blockbuster Video store and features a young, two-eyed, Nick Fury, the major highlight is a quick clip of Danvers (played by Brie Larson) on a Los Angeles subway line punching a little old lady. Don't worry, that grandma is probably an evil Skrull in disguise (we hope).
But the moment instantly became the trailer's most shareable moment as comments and gifs about it spread online. And then there were the memes.
Below is a collection of some of our favorites (so far):
