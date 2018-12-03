Pulse.ng logo
The 8 movies coming to Netflix in December that are worth watching

December marks a major month for Netflix as it offers the biggest movie of 2018, "Avengers: Infinity War," and its Oscar frontrunner, "Roma."

roma netflix play

roma netflix

(Netflix)

There are a lot of movies to choose from on Netflix these days — but honestly, they aren't all great. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time.

December is a big month for the steaming giant as it has two high-profile original movies for you to check out: the thriller “Bird Box” and its Oscar frontrunner, “Roma.”

But along with that there are some impressive older titles available like “The Big Lebowski,” “The Lobster,” and (get ready to cry all over again) “Avengers: Infinity War.”

  • “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (Available December 1). The debut feature from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie") is this hilarious animated movie based on the popular book.
  • “Friday” (December 1). This classic comedy that made Chris Tucker an overnight hit and the line "Bye Felicia" into one of the most unlikely popular sayings ever to come out of a movie never gets old.
  • “The Big Lebowski” (December 1). And then there's this Coen brothers classic that still holds up as one of the funniest movies ever made.
  • “The Lobster” (December 2). If you've seen Yorgos Lanthimos' latest movie, "The Favourite," get ready for an even more bizarre movie about single people who must find a partner in 45 days or are changed into an animal.

Read more: Movie theater insiders explain why Netflix's strategy for Oscar frontrunner "Roma" proves it still has a lot to learn about the industry

  • “District 9” (December 4). A commentary on immigration and the abuse of government power, Neill Blomkamp's debut feature is still one of the best sci-fi movies ever made.
  • “Roma” (December 14). Alfonso Cuarón's latest movie is a work that will be talked about for some time. A moving portrait of family, loss, and the strength to move forward after hard times, it's time to see why many in Hollywood think Netflix has a chance at a best picture Oscar win with this movie.
  • “Bird Box” (December 21). Director Susanne Bier enlists the talents of Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich for this thriller about a group of people whose only way of survival is to be blindfolded to avoid a creature that kills on sight.
  • “Avengers: Infinity War” (December 25). Ring in the new year by obsessively analyzing every frame of this Marvel movie from the comfort of your own home.

