Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far

Tech The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far

Though the 2018 box office is having an incredible run, not all movies are safe from being a dud. Here are the seven worst — so far.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"A Wrinkle In Time." play

"A Wrinkle In Time."

(Disney)

It’s been a good year at the multiplex, as the box office is up over 8% from last year. But the year hasn't been without a few duds.

A handful of titles couldn't find an audience in the US, ranging from the latest movie from the guys who made "Jackass" to a Disney release.

Here are the seven worst box-office earners so far this year.

Note: This selection is limited to titles that played on more than 2,000 screens for at least two weekends. Grosses are all domestic earnings from Box Office Mojo.

7. "A Wrinkle in Time" — $100 million

7. "A Wrinkle in Time" — $100 million play

7. "A Wrinkle in Time" — $100 million

(Disney)

Reported budget: $103 million

(Note: Production budgets are estimates and do not include expenses for marketing and release.)

If you factor in the movie's foreign gross, the movie made back Disney's production budget, but the studio doesn't want to just break even on its movies.



6. "The Predator" — $40.4 million*

6. "The Predator" — $40.4 million* play

6. "The Predator" — $40.4 million*

(20th Century Fox)

Reported budget: $95 million

*Movie is still playing in theaters.

It's been out for only a few weeks, but its lousy reviews seem to be keeping the fans of the franchise far away.



5. "Death Wish" — $34 million

5. "Death Wish" — $34 million play

5. "Death Wish" — $34 million

(Sony)

Reported budget: $30 million

Bruce Willis finds here that if he's not named John McClane and holding a gun in a movie, audiences may just not care.



4. "Annihilation" — $32.7 million

4. "Annihilation" — $32.7 million play

4. "Annihilation" — $32.7 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Reported budget: $40 million

Despite being a critical darling, the latest sci-fi movie from the director of "Ex Machina" didn't grab the attention of general audiences.



3. "The Happytime Murders" — $20.7 million*

3. "The Happytime Murders" — $20.7 million* play

3. "The Happytime Murders" — $20.7 million*

(STX Entertainment)

Reported budget: $40 million

Even Melissa McCarthy's involvement in the project seemed unable to motivate anyone to go see this movie.



2. "The Hurricane Heist" — $6.1 million

2. "The Hurricane Heist" — $6.1 million play

2. "The Hurricane Heist" — $6.1 million

(Entertainment Studios)

Reported budget: $35 million

It looks as if combining a bank heist and hurricane isn't a guaranteed moneymaker.



1. "Action Point" — $5 million

1. "Action Point" — $5 million play

1. "Action Point" — $5 million

(Paramount)

Reported budget: $19 million

The guys behind "Jackass" may have learned on this one that if there's a plot involved, audiences just aren't going to show up.



Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max buyers are complaining that their new...bullet
3 Tech Here are all the new ways Apple can help you combat your...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech BMW's new electric SUV concept is loaded with impressive tech — here's a look at its best features
null
Tech How Sony created the perfect video game controller
mark zuckerberg
Tech Facebook is being sued by an ex-content moderator who says she got PTSD from exposure to graphic and 'toxic' content on the job (FB)
Curse of the Black Pearl
Tech The 5 movies or TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching
X
Advertisement