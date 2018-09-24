The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far

news

It’s been a good year at the multiplex, as the box office is up over 8% from last year. But the year hasn't been without a few duds.

A handful of titles couldn't find an audience in the US, ranging from the latest movie from the guys who made "Jackass" to a Disney release.

Here are the seven worst box-office earners so far this year.

Note: This selection is limited to titles that played on more than 2,000 screens for at least two weekends. Grosses are all domestic earnings from Box Office Mojo.

7. "A Wrinkle in Time" — $100 million

Reported budget: $103 million

(Note: Production budgets are estimates and do not include expenses for marketing and release.)

If you factor in the movie's foreign gross, the movie made back Disney's production budget, but the studio doesn't want to just break even on its movies.

6. "The Predator" — $40.4 million*

Reported budget: $95 million

*Movie is still playing in theaters.

It's been out for only a few weeks, but its lousy reviews seem to be keeping the fans of the franchise far away.

5. "Death Wish" — $34 million

Reported budget: $30 million

Bruce Willis finds here that if he's not named John McClane and holding a gun in a movie, audiences may just not care.

4. "Annihilation" — $32.7 million

Reported budget: $40 million

Despite being a critical darling, the latest sci-fi movie from the director of "Ex Machina" didn't grab the attention of general audiences.

3. "The Happytime Murders" — $20.7 million*

Reported budget: $40 million

Even Melissa McCarthy's involvement in the project seemed unable to motivate anyone to go see this movie.

2. "The Hurricane Heist" — $6.1 million

Reported budget: $35 million

It looks as if combining a bank heist and hurricane isn't a guaranteed moneymaker.

1. "Action Point" — $5 million

Reported budget: $19 million

The guys behind "Jackass" may have learned on this one that if there's a plot involved, audiences just aren't going to show up.