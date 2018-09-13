Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 7 best movies in theaters right now, according to critics

Tech The 7 best movies in theaters right now, according to critics

We turn to the reviews aggregator Metacritic each week to compile this list of the most critically acclaimed movies that are currently in theaters on a wide release. This week's list features "Eighth Grade," "Sorry to Bother You," and Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" vying for the top spot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bo Burnham's "Eight Grade." play

Bo Burnham's "Eight Grade."

(A24)

A new wave of films hits theaters every week, but a lot of them aren't worth seeing.

To help you sort out which movies are must-see material, we turn to the reviews aggregator Metacritic each week to compile this list of the most critically acclaimed films that are currently in theaters on a wide release.

On this week's list, Bo Burnham's directorial debut "Eight Grade" contends with Spike Lee's satirical true-crime thriller "BlacKkKlansman," and the wildly compelling satire "Sorry to Bother You."

Here are the 7 best movies in theaters right now, according to critics:

7. "Searching" — 71%

7. "Searching" — 71% play

7. "Searching" — 71%

(Sony)

Critic score: 71%

Date released: August 24, 2018

What critics said: "Impressively, first-time filmmaker and former Google commercials creator Aneesh Chaganty has also made a real movie, the story of a family that morphs into a crime drama that gradually ratchets up the tension as all good thrillers must, one that’s well constructed and acted as well as novel in its storytelling techniques." — The Hollywood Reporter



6. "Crazy Rich Asians" — 74%

6. "Crazy Rich Asians" — 74% play

6. "Crazy Rich Asians" — 74%

(Warner bros)

Critic score: 74%

Date released: August 15, 2018

What critics said: "It’s a reinvented romantic comedy, sassy and fun, that doesn’t necessarily rely on obvious tropes and is worth the wait." — Time Out



5. "Incredibles 2" — 80%

5. "Incredibles 2" — 80% play

5. "Incredibles 2" — 80%

(Disney/Pixar)

Critic score: 80%

Date released: June 15, 2018

What critics said: "Though it would be unrealistic to expect 'Incredibles 2' to have quite the genre-busting surprise of the original, it is as good as it can be without that shock of the new — delivering comedy, adventure and all too human moments with a generous hand." — Los Angeles Times



4. "Sorry to Bother You" — 81%

4. "Sorry to Bother You" — 81% play

4. "Sorry to Bother You" — 81%

(Annapurna Pictures)

Critic score: 81%

Date released: July 6, 2018

What critics said: "Oakland-based rapper Boots Riley scores a knockout debut as a director with Sorry to Bother You, a no-mercy satire that gets up in your face, breaks all the rules – and then invents new rules so it can break them too." — Rolling Stone



3. "BlacKkKlansman" — 83%

3. "BlacKkKlansman" — 83% play

3. "BlacKkKlansman" — 83%

(Focus Features)

Critic score: 83%

Date released: August 10, 2018

What critics said: "This is a film loaded with broad comedy, bold speechifying, blunt depictions of racism, and astonishing visual flair; it is a Spike Lee movie, made with the kind of artistic and political verve that recalls his best work." — The Atlantic



2. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — 86%

2. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — 86% play

2. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — 86%

(Paramount)

Critic score: 86%

Date released: July 27, 2018

What critics said: "Merges the franchise’s big-budget spectacle with an utterly ferocious style of action filmmaking that far surpasses what McQuarrie executed in either Rogue Nation or Jack Reacher." — The Verge



1. "Eighth Grade" — 90%

1. "Eighth Grade" — 90% play

1. "Eighth Grade" — 90%

(A24)

Critic score: 90%

Date released: July 13, 2018

What critics said: "'Eighth Grade' is an absolute delight that stings with truth. It’s heartbreaking, heartwarming, and a total charmer." — Entertainment Weekly



Top 3

1 Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall,...bullet
2 Tech Apple has launched 3 new phones and Twitter users say the price...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jeff Bezos
Tech Jeff Bezos is launching a $2 billion fund to support homeless families and education using Amazon's methods
Hurricane Florence approaches the US East Coast in a satellite image taken from space on Wednesday.
Tech Hurricane Florence could dump up to 40 inches of rain on parts of the Carolinas — here's why the deluge may be so intense
Henry Cavill as Superman in "Man of Steel" (2013)
Tech Henry Cavill's Superman wasn't beyond saving, and DC could have learned lessons from the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Plywood covers the windows of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Tech Residents in the Carolinas and Virginia are bracing for Hurricane Florence — here's what it looks like on the ground