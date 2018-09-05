Pulse.ng logo
The 7 best movies in theaters right now, according to critics

We turn to the reviews aggregator Metacritic each week to compile this list of the most critically acclaimed movies that are currently in theaters on a wide release. This week's list features "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" vying for the top spot.

Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." play

Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

(Paramount)

A new wave of films hits theaters every week, but a lot of them aren't worth seeing.

To help you sort out which movies are must-see material, we turn to the reviews aggregator Metacritic each week to compile this list of the most critically acclaimed films that are currently in theaters on a wide release.

On this week's list, Tom Cruise's franchise hit "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" contends with Bo Burnham's directorial debut "Eight Grade" and Spike Lee's satirical true-crime thriller "BlacKkKlansman."

Here are the 7 best movies in theaters right now, according to critics:

7. "Searching" — 71%

(Sony)

Critic score: 71%

Date released: August 24, 2018

What critics said: "Impressively, first-time filmmaker and former Google commercials creator Aneesh Chaganty has also made a real movie, the story of a family that morphs into a crime drama that gradually ratchets up the tension as all good thrillers must, one that’s well constructed and acted as well as novel in its storytelling techniques." — The Hollywood Reporter



6. "Crazy Rich Asians" — 74%

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 74%

Date released: August 15, 2018

What critics said: "It’s a reinvented romantic comedy, sassy and fun, that doesn’t necessarily rely on obvious tropes and is worth the wait." — Time Out



5. "Incredibles 2" — 80%

(Disney)

Critic score: 80%

Date released: June 15, 2018

What critics said: "Though it would be unrealistic to expect 'Incredibles 2' to have quite the genre-busting surprise of the original, it is as good as it can be without that shock of the new — delivering comedy, adventure and all too human moments with a generous hand." — Los Angeles Times



4. "Sorry to Bother You" — 81%

(Annapurna)

Critic score: 81%

Date released: July 6, 2018

What critics said: "Oakland-based rapper Boots Riley scores a knockout debut as a director with Sorry to Bother You, a no-mercy satire that gets up in your face, breaks all the rules – and then invents new rules so it can break them too." — Rolling Stone



3. "BlacKkKlansman" — 83%

(Focus Features)

Critic score: 83%

Date released: August 10, 2018

What critics said: "This is a film loaded with broad comedy, bold speechifying, blunt depictions of racism, and astonishing visual flair; it is a Spike Lee movie, made with the kind of artistic and political verve that recalls his best work." — The Atlantic



2. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — 86%

(Paramount)

Critic score: 86%

Date released: July 27, 2018

What critics said: "Merges the franchise’s big-budget spectacle with an utterly ferocious style of action filmmaking that far surpasses what McQuarrie executed in either Rogue Nation or Jack Reacher." — The Verge



1. "Eighth Grade" — 90%

(A24)

Critic score: 90%

Date released: July 13, 2018

What critics said: "'Eighth Grade' is an absolute delight that stings with truth. It’s heartbreaking, heartwarming, and a total charmer." — Entertainment Weekly



