The 50 actors who have made the most money at the US box office

The most successful actors in Hollywood history have combined talent, versatility, and longevity to appear in hit films for decades.

Tom Hanks, for instance — the fourth highest-earning actor in US box-office history — embodies all three of these qualities.

We turned to Box Office Mojo to rank the top-earning actors of all time by their total career hauls for their films at the US box office.

The ranking shifted significantly following the release of this year's blockbuster Marvel film "Avengers: Infinity War," with "Avengers" actors like Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. moving up several spots each at the top of the list.

Here are the 50 actors with the top U.S. box-office grosses of all time:

50. Mark Hamill — $2.797 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

49. Adam Sandler — $2.825 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Hotel Transylvania 2" ($169.7 million)

48. Ben Stiller — $2.829 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Meet the Fockers" ($279.3 million)

47. Forest Whitaker — $2.830 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Black Panther" ($700.1 million)

46. Elizabeth Banks — $2.831 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Catching Fire" ($424.7 million)

45. Carrie Fisher — $2.890 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

44. Ralph Fiennes — $2.903 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 2" ($381.0 million)

43. Mark Ruffalo — $2.906 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

42. Julia Roberts — $2.912 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Ocean's Eleven" ($183.4 million)

41. Owen Wilson — $2.922 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Night at the Museum" ($250.9 million)

40. Mark Wahlberg — $2.937 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Transformers 4" ($245.4 million)

39. Helena Bonham Carter — $2.965 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 2" ($381.0 million)

38. Simon Pegg — $2.969 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

37. Steve Carell — $2.987 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Despicable Me 2" ($368.1 million)

36. Orlando Bloom — $2.988 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" ($423.3 million)

35. Liam Neeson — $2.990 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" ($474.5 million)

34. Cameron Diaz — $3.031 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Shrek 2" ($441.2 million)

33. Chris Hemsworth — $3.062 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

32. Chris Evans — $3.161 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

31. Chris Pratt — $3.177 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

30. Matt Damon — $3.189 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Martian" ($228.4 million)

29. Will Smith — $3.205 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Suicide Squad" ($325.1 million)

28. Emma Watson — $3.206 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)

27. Bruce Willis — $3.223 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Sixth Sense" ($293.5 million)

26. Robert DeNiro — $3.233 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Meet the Fockers" ($279.3 million)

25. Cate Blanchett — $3.257 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" ($377.8 million)

24. Woody Harrelson — $3.265 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Catching Fire" ($424.7 million)

23. Robin Williams — $3.279 billion

Highest grossing film: "Night at the Museum" ($250.9 million)

22. Stellan Skarsgard — $3.294 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)

21. Zoe Saldana — $3.318 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avatar" ($760.5 million)

20. Dwayne Johnson — $3.379 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Jumanji" ($404.5 million)

19. Gary Oldman — $3.433 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)

18. Michael Caine — $3.439 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)

17. Vin Diesel — $3.492 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

16. Don Cheadle — $3.564 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

15. Bradley Cooper — $3.626 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

14. Ian McKellan — $3.654 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)

13. Johnny Depp — $3.642 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" ($423.3 million)

12. Idris Elba — $3.688 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

11. Stanley Tucci — $3.776 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Beauty and the Beast" ($504 million)

10. Eddie Murphy — $3.811 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Shrek 2" ($441.2 million)

9. Tom Cruise — $3.989 billion

Highest-grossing film: "War of the Worlds" ($234.3 million)

8. Anthony Daniels — $4.040 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

7. Andy Serkis — $4.357 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

6. Scarlett Johansson — $4.385 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($623.4 million)

5. Morgan Freeman — $4.522 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Dark Knight" ($534.9 million)

4. Tom Hanks — $4.605 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Toy Story 3" ($415 million)

3. Robert Downey, Jr. — $4.960 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678.8 million)

2. Harrison Ford — $4.963 billion

Highest-grossing film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.7 million)

1. Samuel L. Jackson — $5.753 billion

Highest-grossing film: "The Avengers" ($623.4 million)