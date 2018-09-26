Pulse.ng logo
Tech The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in October

The returning shows audiences are anticipating the most for October include Netflix's "Big Mouth" and "Marvel's Daredevil," along with the new season of The CW's "Riverdale."

As the fall TV season gets underway, a few fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons next month.

To find out which returning series audiences are anticipating the most for October, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 13 million global users to see which upcoming TV series viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes the upcoming seasons of Netflix shows like the animated comedy "Big Mouth" and "Marvel's Daredevil," along with the latest season of The CW's hit series "Riverdale."

Here are the 5 returning shows that viewers are anticipating the most for October, according to TV Time:

5. "The Walking Dead" (Season 9) — Premieres October 7 on AMC

Summary: "We see our survivors a year and a half after the end of the war, rebuilding civilization under Rick’s steadfast leadership. It is a time of relative peace among the communities as they work together, looking to the past to forge the future, but the world they knew is rapidly changing as man-made structures continue to degrade, and nature takes over, changing the landscape and creating new challenges for our survivors."



4. "Castlevania" (Season 2) — Premieres October 26 on Netflix

Summary: "A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games."



3. "Riverdale" (Season 3) — Premieres October 10 on The CW

Summary: "While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery."



2. "Big Mouth" (Season 2) — Premieres October 5 on Netflix

Summary: "Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg."



1. "Marvel's Daredevil" (Season 3) — Premieres October 19 on Netflix

Summary: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."



