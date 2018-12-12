Pulse.ng logo
The 45 highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

Tech The 45 highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

We compiled this list of the highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time at the US box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

  Published: , Refreshed:
"Elf" (2003). play

"Elf" (2003).

(New Line Cinema)

  • From "A Christmas Story" to "Elf," successful Christmas movies have come in many forms.
  • Here, we've compiled the 45 highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time at the domestic box office.

The holiday season wouldn't be complete without a laundry list of Christmas movies and a warm blanket.

Classics like "A Christmas Story" and "Elf" made this list alongside newer titles, including the 2018 version of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch," which holds the No. 3 spot.

We compiled this list of the highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time at the US box office with data from Box Office Mojo (unadjusted for inflation). We also included each film's Rotten Tomatoes critic score and a review excerpt for each.

Take a look at the list below and check it twice for the 45 most successful Christmas movies of all time at the domestic box office.

Note: Several notable older films, including 1946's "It's a Wonderful Life," are absent for lack of data.

45. "One Magic Christmas" (1985)

45. "One Magic Christmas" (1985) play

45. "One Magic Christmas" (1985)

(Walt Disney Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $13,667,222

Critic score: 47%

What critics said: "It's a godsend for parents, a movie you can take the kids to, but which won't leave you gnashing at the armrest halfway through." — Paul Attanasio, Washington Post



44. "All I Want for Christmas" (1991)

44. "All I Want for Christmas" (1991) play

44. "All I Want for Christmas" (1991)

(Paramount)

Domestic box office total: $14,812,144

Critic score: 0%

What critics said: "Miracle on 34th Street this ain't." — Desson Thomson, Washington Post



43. "Unaccompanied Minors" (2006)

43. "Unaccompanied Minors" (2006) play

43. "Unaccompanied Minors" (2006)

(Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office total: $16,655,224

Critic score: 30%

What critics said: "Not for the faint of heart, the movie is unsettling and startlingly true to life." — A.O. Scott, New York Times



42. "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

42. "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994) play

42. "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

(20th Century Fox)

Domestic box office total: $17,320,136

Critic score: 59%

What critics said: "The overall effect is enjoyable and cuddly like a warm fire on a cold night. It also harkens back to a bygone, simpler time." — Leonard Klady, Variety



41. "Bad Santa 2" (2016)

41. "Bad Santa 2" (2016) play

41. "Bad Santa 2" (2016)

(Miramax)

Domestic box office total: $17,782178

Critic score: 23%

What critics said: "This film is far from perfect, but it made me and some other terribly frightened folks laugh for a while in the dark." — April Wolfe, L.A. Weekly



40. "Prancer" (1989)

40. "Prancer" (1989) play

40. "Prancer" (1989)

(Orion Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $18,587,135

Critic score: 67%

What critics said: "Prancer remains a real curiosity — a movie that's far from being successful on its own terms, yet better than those terms would suggest." — Dave Kehr, Chicago Tribune



39. "A Christmas Story" (1983)

39. "A Christmas Story" (1983) play

39. "A Christmas Story" (1983)

(MGM)

Domestic box office total: $20,605,209

Critic score: 89%

What critics said: "Delightfully entertaining, with a wryly amusing narration to keep the adults in the audience smirking." — Don Peretta, Time Out



38. "Santa Claus: The Movie" (1985)

38. "Santa Claus: The Movie" (1985) play

38. "Santa Claus: The Movie" (1985)

(TriStar)

Domestic box office total: $23,717,291

Critic score: 21%

What critics said: "A holiday honey of a film for the entire family." — Dolores Barclay, Associated Press



37. "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992)

37. "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992) play

37. "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992)

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $27,281,507

Critic score: 74%

What critics said: "There's no great show of wit or tunefulness here, and the ingenious cross-generational touches are fairly rare. But there is a lively kiddie version of the Dickens tale, one that very young viewers ought to understand." — Janet Maslin, New York Times



36. "Ernest Saves Christmas" (1988)

36. "Ernest Saves Christmas" (1988) play

36. "Ernest Saves Christmas" (1988)

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $28,202,109

Critic score: 36%

What critics said: "Only marginally insufferable, the Ernest movie is ... a big-screen example of the TV-sitcom tendency to go broad and sappy with a token Yuletide show each December." — Richard Corliss, TIME Magazine



35. "Jack Frost" (1998)

35. "Jack Frost" (1998) play

35. "Jack Frost" (1998)

(Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office total: $34,562,556

Critic score: 20%

What critics said: "A slickly packaged and engagingly sentimental fantasy-comedy that stands out as one of the season's most pleasant surprises!" — Joe Leydon, Variety



34. "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" (2011)

34. "A Very Harold &amp; Kumar 3D Christmas" (2011) play

34. "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" (2011)

(Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office total: $35,061,031

Critic score: 68%

What critics said: "For all its pretensions to bad taste, this is surprisingly heartwarming festive fare." — Tom Huddleston, Time Out



33. "Deck the Halls" (2006)

33. "Deck the Halls" (2006) play

33. "Deck the Halls" (2006)

(20th Century Fox)

Domestic box office total: $35,093,569

Critic score: 6%

What critics said: "It's a holiday ritual: Each year, American moviegoers get the misanthropically stupid, plastic-satire-of- a-plastic-society Christmas comedy they deserve." — Owen Gleiberman, Entertainment Weekly



32. "The Nativity Story" (2006)

32. "The Nativity Story" (2006) play

32. "The Nativity Story" (2006)

(New Line Cinema)

Domestic box office total: $37,629,831

Critic score: 38%

What critics said: "One of the incidental points of the film, particularly powerful, is that doing the right thing isn't easy, even in the face of divine assurance." — Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle



31. "The Star" (2017)

31. "The Star" (2017) play

31. "The Star" (2017)

(Sony Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $40,852,824

Critic score: 44%

What critics said: "Unless you have tiny, religious children, it's probably best to avoid it." — Helen O'Hara, Time Out



30. "Almost Christmas" (2016)

30. "Almost Christmas" (2016) play

30. "Almost Christmas" (2016)

(Universal Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $42,158,780

Critic score: 52%

What critics said: "The movie takes a few calamitous turns at its climax, dangerously approaching broad slapstick and villainizing a character we've come to love. But mainly, it's a fun and boisterous countdown to the big meal." — Joshua Rothkopf, Time Out



29. "Krampus" (2015)

29. "Krampus" (2015) play

29. "Krampus" (2015)

(Universal Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $42,725,475

Critic score: 66%

What critics said: "When Krampus departs, so does disillusionment. As I watched the final few minutes of Krampus, I realized that this anti-Christmas movie was really just a Christmas-Christmas movie in disguise." — Adrian Van Young, Vice



28. "The Night Before" (2015)

28. "The Night Before" (2015) play

28. "The Night Before" (2015)

(Sony)

Domestic box office total: $43,047,372

Critic score: 66%

What critics said: "Seth Rogen bursts with inventive exuberance in this schematic but genial holiday comedy about millennials settling down." — Richard Brody, New Yorker



27. "Arthur Christmas" (2011)

27. "Arthur Christmas" (2011) play

27. "Arthur Christmas" (2011)

(Sony Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $46,462,469

Critic score: 92%

What critics said: "This witty, handsomely appointed 3-D animated feature is the most delightful Santa biopic since Edmund Gwenn donned the fat suit." — Scott Marks, San Diego Reader



26. "The Preacher's Wife" (1996)

26. "The Preacher's Wife" (1996) play

26. "The Preacher's Wife" (1996)

(Disney)

Domestic box office total: $48,102,795

Critic score: 59%

What critics said: "The Preacher's Wife qualifies as old-fashioned Hollywood movie making at its corniest and most saccharine. But the mostly African American cast puts an engaging spin on the chestnut, and it works beautifully." — Peter Stack, San Francisco Chronicle



25. "This Christmas" (2007)

25. "This Christmas" (2007) play

25. "This Christmas" (2007)

(Sony Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $49,121,934

Critic score: 55%

What critics said: "If the real-life Christmas experience tends too often to be marred by the rude contradiction between expectations and reality, movies like the ultra-bland holiday family movie This Christmas are at least partly to blame." — Geoff Pevere, Toronto Star



24. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas" (2013)

24. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas" (2013) play

24. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas" (2013)

(Lionsgate)

Domestic box office total: $52,543,354

Critic score: 20%

What critics said: "Larry the Cable Guy and Madea are an oddly perfect pairing. They're both comedians in drag - Larry just gets to wear pants." — Amy Nicholson, L.A. Weekly



23. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (2018)

23. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (2018) play

23. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (2018)

(Disney)

Domestic box office total: $52,766,998

Critic score: 34%

What critics said: "But like A Wrinkle in Time, Nutcracker and the Four Realms is an expensive but clunky fantasy, mashing together mythical elements but mostly hitting discordant notes." — Brian Lowry, CNN



22. "Office Christmas Party" (2016)

22. "Office Christmas Party" (2016) play

22. "Office Christmas Party" (2016)

(Paramount)

Domestic box office total: $54,767,494

Critic score: 41%

What critics said: "Like most office Christmas parties, you should skip it." — Adam Graham, Detroit News



21. "Bad Santa" (2003)

21. "Bad Santa" (2003) play

21. "Bad Santa" (2003)

(Miramax)

Domestic box office total: $60,060,328

Critic score: 78%

What critics said: "Once the rude shock of a profane Claus wears off, there's not really much to do except await the next outrageous remark." — Michael Agger, New Yorker



20. "Scrooged" (1988)

20. "Scrooged" (1988) play

20. "Scrooged" (1988)

(Paramount)

Domestic box office total: $60,328,558

Critic score: 70%

What critics said: "Despite the juicy, on-the-edge craziness, Murray is able to layer his outrageous histrionics with an inner sensibility, making his ultimate transformation not only believable but Christmas-cheer uplifting." — Duane Byrge, Hollywood Reporter



19. "Jingle All The Way" (1996)

19. "Jingle All The Way" (1996) play

19. "Jingle All The Way" (1996)

(20th Century Fox)

Domestic box office total: $60,592,389

Critic score: 16%

What critics said: "I liked a lot of the movie, which is genial and has a lot of energy, but I was sort of depressed by its relentlessly materialistic view of Christmas, and by the choice to go with action and (mild) violence over dialogue and plot." — Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times



18. "The Best Man Holiday" (2013)

18. "The Best Man Holiday" (2013) play

18. "The Best Man Holiday" (2013)

(Universal Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $70,525,195

Critic score: 70%

What critics said: "Even if some of the crudeness and the drama feel forced, it's hard to hate." — Nicolas Rapold, New York Times



17. "Christmas Vacation" (1989)

17. "Christmas Vacation" (1989) play

17. "Christmas Vacation" (1989)

(National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation/Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office total: $71,319,526

Critic score: 64%

What critics said: "Christmas Vacation may not be a fancy package, but it is a diverting stocking stuffer." — Rita Kempley, Washington Post



16. "Fred Claus" (2007)

16. "Fred Claus" (2007) play

16. "Fred Claus" (2007)

(Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office total: $72,006,777

Critic score: 20%

What critics said: "Fred Claus turns out to be not bad for a Santa movie, which I suppose could be interpreted as either faint or excessive praise, depending on your view." — Carina Chocano, Los Angeles Times



15. "A Bad Moms Christmas" (2017)

15. "A Bad Moms Christmas" (2017) play

15. "A Bad Moms Christmas" (2017)

(STXFilms)

Domestic box office total: $72,110,659

Critic score: 30%

What critics said: "Maybe they should take a lesson from the movie itself: Stressed out moms deserve better." — Stephanie Merry, Washington Post



14. "Christmas with the Kranks" (2004)

14. "Christmas with the Kranks" (2004) play

14. "Christmas with the Kranks" (2004)

(Sony Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $73,780,539

Critic score: 5%

What critics said: "Stinks like the unrefrigerated ham its studio sent me as a promotion several months ago." — Michael O'Sullivan, Washington Post



13. "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

13. "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993) play

13. "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

(Touchstone Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $75,082,668

Critic score: 95%

What critics said: "This full-length animated movie was shot in stop motion, with all the febrile, twittery fascination that the medium exerts; it has a magic-toy shop feeling, with unexpected objects stuttering into life." — Anthony Lane, New Yorker



12. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" (2006)

12. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" (2006) play

12. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" (2006)

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $84,500,122

Critic score: 17%

What critics said: "Frost turns the occasion into a swag-saturated consumer orgy, which the film condemns even as it hams up product placement for Red Bull." — Stephen Garrett, Time Out



11. "Daddy's Home 2" (2017)

11. "Daddy's Home 2" (2017) play

11. "Daddy's Home 2" (2017)

(Paramount Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $104,029,443

Critic score: 19%

What critics said: "By any standard, every person in the world of Daddy's Home 2 would be scarred for life by the events in the film. The real happy ending is that no one in the audience has to go home with these people." — Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle



10. "Four Christmases" (2008)

10. "Four Christmases" (2008) play

10. "Four Christmases" (2008)

(New Line Cinema)

Domestic box office total: $120,146,040

Critic score: 24%

What critics said: "We've enjoyed their cocky selfishness; just as much, we bask in schadenfreude when they get guilted into making the familial trail of tears." — Amy Nicholson, Boxoffice Magazine



9. "A Christmas Carol" (2009)

9. "A Christmas Carol" (2009) play

9. "A Christmas Carol" (2009)

(Walt Disney Studios)

Domestic box office total: $137,855,863

Critic score: 54%

What critics said: "Does this entertainment achieve a timelessness beyond its exquisite source material? Not even. Yet there's pleasure to be had and relief in feeling the filmmakers didn't Scrooge it up either." — Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post



8. "The Santa Clause 2" (2002)

8. "The Santa Clause 2" (2002) play

8. "The Santa Clause 2" (2002)

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $139,236,327

Critic score: 55%

What critics said: "It's as home-entertainment ready as a shrink-wrapped sack of microwave popcorn. But at least it works hard at finding ways of pushing this one-joke premise ahead a space or two." — Gene Seymour, Newsday



7. "The Santa Clause" (1994)

7. "The Santa Clause" (1994) play

7. "The Santa Clause" (1994)

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $144,833,357

Critic score: 74%

What critics said: "This is Allen's movie debut, and it's easy to see why his show is a ratings smash. There's an effortless quality to his humor, but it's also got a quietly urgent edge to it." — Jeff Shannon, Seattle Times



6. "Elf" (2003)

6. "Elf" (2003) play

6. "Elf" (2003)

(New Line Cinema)

Domestic box office total: $173,398,518

Critic score: 83%

What critics said: "Ferrell is a hoot. So is much of this witty holiday family entertainment, which, up until the end, when the 'true spirit of Christmas' must be reaffirmed, happily favors slapstick over treacle." — David Ansen, Newsweek



5. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)

5. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992) play

5. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)

(20th Century Fox)

Domestic box office total: $174,585,516

Critic score: 30%

What critics said: "Let's face it: Culkin's self-reliant suburban warrior has entered a whole generation's pop mythology. He's their Knight in Shining Parka, safely beyond criticism." — David Ansen, Newsweek



4. "The Polar Express" (2004)

4. "The Polar Express" (2004) play

4. "The Polar Express" (2004)

(Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office total: $186,493,472

Critic score: 56%

What critics said: "At some point very early in the 3-D IMAX version of The Polar Express, technology trumps banality and you helplessly surrender to the shock and awe of this big, often thunderous movie." — Richard Schickel, TIME Magazine



3. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

3. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) play

3. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

(Universal)

Domestic box office total: $224,217,865

Critic score: 58%

What critics said: "It's best for kids and adults who just can't handle the angry, diabolical monster of films past." — Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post



2. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

2. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) play

2. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

(Universal Pictures)

Domestic box office total: $260,044,825

Critic score: 52%

What critics said: "If you have little moviegoers around for the holidays, you should still make the trip to Whovillie." — Paul Clinton, CNN



1. "Home Alone" (1990)

1. "Home Alone" (1990) play

1. "Home Alone" (1990)

(20th Century Fox)

Domestic box office total: $285,761,243

Critic score: 63%

What critics said: "The movie is quite enjoyable as long as it explores the fantasy of a neglected little boy having an entire house of his own to explore and play in, and it still manages to be fun when he exhibits superhuman ingenuity and resourcefulness." — Jonathan Rosenbaum, Chicago Reader



