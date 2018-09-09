news

Superhero movies are the most dominant in Hollywood, and there is never a shortage of them in theaters.

This year, audiences have flocked to theaters for the likes of Marvel Cinematic Universe entries like "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War," as well as Pixar's long-awaited sequel, "Incredibles 2." And all of those have grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

But the year isn't over, and while we have to wait until March for the next MCU movie, there are still three more superhero movies to come in 2018.

They include two Spider-Man movies unlike any Spider-Man movie before, and a "Justice League" spin-off that is trying to distance itself from that movie.

Below are the 3 superhero movies still to come in 2018:

"Venom"

Release date: October 5

Directed by: Ruben Fleischer ("Gangster Squad," "30 Minutes or Less," "Zombieland")

Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed

Description: "One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom."

The last time Venom showed up on the big screen was in the lackluster "Spider-Man 3" in 2007. This solo film doesn't feature Spider-Man (as far as we know) so the movie may alter the character's origins a bit (in the comics and "Spider-Man 3," Venom is an alien parasite that latches onto Spider-Man and then Eddie Brock).

Watch the trailer here.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Release date: December 14

Directed by: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicolas Cage

Description: "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind 'The Lego Movie' and '21 Jump Street,' bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask."

Sony's deal with Marvel Studios allows the latter to use Spider-Man in its cinematic universe, while Sony can still develop projects of its own based on the character. That's how the studio can make "Venom," as well as this animated film that introduces Miles Morales to the big screen. In the comics, Morales is an alternate-universe version of Spider-Man.

Watch the trailer here.

"Aquaman"

Release date: December 21

Directed by: James Wan ("Furious 7," "The Conjuring," "Insidious," "Saw")

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson

Description: "From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, 'Aquaman,' starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king."

The disappointing commercial and critical performance of "Justice League" forced DC and Warner Bros. to rethink their superhero film strategy. "Aquaman" is the first test to see if these movies can distance themselves from an interconnected universe that wasn't working.

Watch the trailer here.