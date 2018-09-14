The 17 actors who have won the most Emmys of all time

We collected a list of the actors with the most Emmys, from Mary Tyler Moore to Bryan Cranston.
The Emmys are pretty much the Oscars for television. Winning an Emmy is the biggest award an actor can win for their work on the small screen.
And when there's a show or a performance Emmy voters love, it often gets multiple nominations and wins.
We collected a list of the actors with the most Emmys, from Mary Tyler Moore to Bryan Cranston to Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Louis-Dreyfus is in a tie with Cloris Leachman for eight Emmy wins as a performer, and she already has the record for most overall when including her awards as a producer. "Veep" didn't air its final season this TV season, so she's not up for another Emmy on Monday night. But she will likely win and break another record next year.
The total Emmy wins listed aren't exclusively for performances: some on this list have won for writing, directing, or producing — Bryan Cranston was a producer on "Breaking Bad," Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an executive producer for "Veep" — but the majority of the Emmys are for acting.
Here are the actors who have the most Emmy awards:
Lansbury has been nominated for seventeen Emmys without a win, including twelve consecutive nominations for every season of "Murder, She Wrote." One day!
Winning performances: "The Andy Griffith Show"
Winning performances: "The Practice," "Night Court"
Winning performances: "Murphy Brown"
Winning performances: "The Dick Powell Show," "Columbo"
Winning performances: "30 Rock," "Coach," "The Carol Burnett Show"
Winning performances: "Rescue Me," "Spin City," "Family Ties"
Winning performances: "Frasier," "The Simpsons"
Winning performances: "The Golden Girls," "Saturday Night Live," "The John Larroquette Show"
Winning performances: "The Honeymooners," "The Jackie Gleeson Show"
Winning performances: "Breaking Bad"
Winning performances: "Judging Amy," "Christy," "Cagney & Lacey"
Winning performances: "M*A*S*H," "The West Wing"
Winning performances: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Roots," "Lou Grant"
Winning performances: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Stolen Babies"
Winning performances: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Promised Land," "Malcolm in the Middle"
Winning performances: "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "Veep"