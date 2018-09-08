The 11 fall TV shows that are definitely worth watching

news

There is more TV than any human being can keep up with these days. So if the slew of fall TV shows is overwhelming you, you've come to the right place.

We know how hard it is to prioritize TV, so we did it for you. In our fall preview, we made a list of all the notable TV shows returning this fall, and explained whether or not you should watch them (and why). This week, it's a smaller list of the shows that we predict everyone will be talking about, like the sixth and final season of "House of Cards," mixed with new shows like "The Chilling Adventures of Savrina" that will gain momentum over time — and you'll be the first to tell everyone about them.

Here's 11 must-watch new and returning shows this fall:

"Forever" — Amazon

September 14.

This dark comedy which takes a surprising turn is co-created by Alan Yang ("Master of None") and Matt Hubbard ("30 Rock"), and stars Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Catherine Kenner.

"American Vandal" — Netflix

September 14.

Season two isn't as magical as the surprisingly biting first season, but it maintains the smart premise and tone without sticking to the same formula that made it work the first time. And also, it's about a prankster called "The Turd Burglar."

"Sorry for Your Loss" — Facebook Watch

September 14.

Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran lead this dark comedy about grief that was made to watch on social media. It could be Facebook Watch's first real hit.

"Maniac" — Netflix

September 21.

This sci-fi series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill looks so weird, but in the best way. Cary Fukanaga, who is behind every episode, is the brilliant director responsible for the groundbreaking style in season one of "True Detective."

"Single Parents" — ABC

September 26.

This show could work or it could be a disaster. But its cast — which includes Taran Killam from "SNL," Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi — gives it a lot of potential. Plus, it's great to see a show with an entire main cast of single parents.

"The Good Place" — NBC

September 27.

This is the absolute best show on television. If you haven't watched it yet, stop what you are doing because seasons one and two are on Netflix. And then watch season three as it airs on NBC.

"Made in Mexico" — Netflix

September 28.

It will be interesting to see how this reality series, which follows the lavish lifestyles of Mexico City's wealthiest people, works on Netflix. It looks like a lot of fun, even if it's a little dumb. (It's reality TV, after all.)

"Big Mouth" — Netflix

October 5.

Season two is just as sweet and gross as season one, and gets to expand its characters and world.

"The Romanoffs" — Amazon

October 12.

The marketing for this show about people who think they are related to the famed Russian royal family shows a huge, star-studded cast. It's also the first new show from "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner, and it leans a little more toward comedy than drama.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Netflix

October 26.

This show, which is perfectly cast, is also very accurately named. It's chilling and Sabrina definitely goes on some adventures! But don't expect anything similar to the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom: it's very dark, literally and figuratively, and might be a little disturbing for those who are scared easily.

"House of Cards" — Netflix

November 2.

Even if you're not a fan, it'll be a huge deal to see how the "House of Cards" team handled Kevin Spacey's abrupt exit amid the #MeToo movement last year. When Spacey was fired by Netflix, the show had just started shooting its sixth and final season so it was rewritten with Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) as the lead, which she should have been the whole time.