TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 event highlights

The 2018 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa ended on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos with Uganda's health startup, mSCAN emerging as the most promising startup in Sub-Sahara n Africa.

mSCAN emerged first out of 15 shortlisted startups that pitched to a live audience of more than 500 people ranging from VCs, investors, government officials, developers and judges.

The winner – Uganda's mSCAN

mSCAN won the $25,000 cash in equity-free at the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 in Lagos. The startup also qualified for a trip of two to compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch's flagship event, Disrupt in 2019.

The runner-up – South Africa’s Bettr Finance

A virtual banking startup, Bettr finance was runner-up.

Here are the 15 startups that pitched at the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield

1. mSCAN

2. Bettr

3. Apollo Agriculture

4. LabTech

5. Sud-pay

6. FoodHubs

7. Honey Flow Africa

8. AgriPredict

9. Max

10. CodeLn

11. Bankly

12. Powerstove Energy

13. Pineapple

14. Trend Solar and

15. Complete Farmer

About the stock of startups

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa caught up with Ned Desmond, TechCrunch’s COO during the event. “One characteristic they all shared is that they are trying to build companies that address interesting market opportunities in Africa,” he said about the startups in the competition.

According to Desmond, African startups and their founders are maturing quickly and getting smarter quickly. “Few years, there was a lot of copycats in the market, now it is more sophisticated as you can see from the companies on stage. They are all very open to market opportunities in Africa.”

Here’s how it went down

The event kicked off with pitches from the first set of 5 startups - Apollo Agriculture, Sud-pay, LabTech, Complete Farmer, Bettr. The pitch session was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Expats, Repats and Africans’ with Kwame Acheampong (Mall for Africa), Eleni Gabre-Madhin (blueMoon) and Lexi Novitske (Singularity Investments). The discussion touched on the advantages and disadvantages of repatriates returning to start small businesses and tech companies and venture capitalists pumping money into the ecosystem.

This session was followed by the keynote address from Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's head of platform partnerships.

His presentation, titled ‘Building Together for Innovation’, focused on building companies of the future and communities centred around innovation.

After his presentation, the next set of startups came up to pitch - FoodHubs, Honey Flow Africa, AgriPredict, MAX, CodeLn.

After the second pitch session, everyone went for a lunch break which was then followed by breakout a session in the Workroom titled ‘Transforming the Agriculture Value Chain with AI, Blockchain, IoT and Weather Data’ sponsored by IBM.

The breakout session was followed by the third round of pitches. The startups featured in this round are Bankly, Powerstove Energy, M-Scan, Pineapple, and Trend Solar.

This was followed by a fireside chat with Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO, MainOne, one of the most integral Internet infrastructure companies in West Africa. This was followed by a session titled ‘Investing in African Startups’ with Kola Aina, Managing Partner, Ventures Platform and Omobola Johnson, Partner, TLcom Capital. Their conversation focused on the lessons that Nigeria’s startup ecosystem could learn from Silicon Valley’s approach to venture capital

The next panel session focused on ‘Blockchain’s potential in Africa’ and had on it Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave), Omolara Awoyemi (SureGroup) and Nichole Yembra (Greenhouse Capital) and Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi (SureRemit).

At around 6 PM, mSCAN was announced as the winner of the competition, making them ‘Africa’s Favourite Startup’ and Bettr came runnerup.

After a long day of pitches and speeches, the after party began.