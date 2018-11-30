'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' is less than a week away and features more than 70 characters — here they all are (NTDOY)

news
When Nintendo announced "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" earlier this year, producer Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that every character from the prior four games in the franchise would be returning for the series' first entry on the Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on Friday, December 7th.
As a result, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has one of the largest rosters of any fighting game ever made, bringing back more than 60 returning characters, and adding 12 fresh new faces. That's 72 playable characters from across video game history, right out of the box, plus one more coming as a download in early 2019.
If that's not enough Nintendo recently confirmed that at least five more fighters will be added to "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" through February 2020.
Those who have played prior "Smash" games may recognize that certain characters have similar movesets — like Pit and his evil counterpart, Dark Pit. Nintendo has started calling the copy characters "echo fighters," but for the sake of this list, they'll be counted as individuals. Similarly, the Pokémon trainer controls three different playable Pokémon, and there are three Mii fighters with different fighting styles, so we'll count them all individually as well.
Here's every single one of the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" characters, plus the game in which they debuted:
1. Mario - "Donkey Kong" (1981)
2. Donkey Kong - "Donkey Kong" (1981)
3. Link - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)
4. Samus - "Metroid" (1986)
5. Yoshi - "Super Mario World" (1990)
6. Kirby - "Kirby's Dream Land" (1992)
7. Fox McCloud - "Star Fox" (1993)
8. Pikachu - "Pokémon Red and Blue" (1996)
9. Luigi - "Mario Bros." (1983)
10. Ness - "Earthbound" (1994)
11. Captain Falcon - "F-Zero" (1990)
12. Jigglypuff - "Pokémon Red and Blue" (1996)
13. Peach - "Super Mario Bros." (1985)
14. Bowser - "Mario Bros." (1983)
15. Ice Climbers - "Ice Climber" (1985)
16. Sheik - "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" (1998)
17. Princess Zelda - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)
18. Dr. Mario - "Dr. Mario" (1990)
19. Pichu - "Pokémon Gold and Silver"
20. Falco Lombardi - "Star Fox" (1993)
21. Marth - "Fire Emblem" (1992)
22. Young Link - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)
23. Ganondorf - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)
24. Mewtwo - "Pokémon: Red & Blue" (1996)
25. Roy - "Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade" (2002)
26. Mr Game & Watch - "Ball" (1980)
27. Metaknight - "Kirby's Adventure" (1993)
28. Pit - "Kid Icarus" (1986)
29. Zero Suit Samus - "Metroid: Zero Mission" (2004)
30. Wario - "Super Mario Land 2" (1992)
31. Solid Snake - "Metal Gear" (1987)
32. Ike - "Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance" (2005)
33, 34, 35. Pokemon Trainer with Ivysaur, Squirtle, and Charizard - "Pokémon: Red & Blue" (1996)
36. Diddy Kong - "Donkey Kong Country" (1994)
37. Lucas - "Mother 3" (2006)
38. Sonic - "Sonic the Hedgehog" (1991)
39. King Dedede - "Kirby's Dream Land" (1992)
40. Olimar - "Pikmin" (2001)
41. Lucario - "Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl" (2006)
42. R.O.B (Robotic Operating Buddy) - "Stack-Up" (1985)
43. Toon Link - "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker" (2002)
44. Wolf O'Donnell - "Star Fox 64" (1997)
45. Villager - "Animal Crossing" (2001)
46. Mega Man - "Mega Man" (1987)
47. Wii Fit Trainer - "Wii Fit" (2007)
48. Rosalina & Luma - "Super Mario Galaxy" (2007)
49. Little Mac - "Mike Tyson's PunchOut!!" (1987)
50. Greninja - "Pokémon X and Y" (2013)
51, 52, 53. Mii Gunner, Mii Fighter, Mii Swordsman - "Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS" (2014)
54. Palutena - "Kid Icarus" (1986)
55. Pac-Man - "Pac-Man" (1980)
56. Robin - "Fire Emblem: Awakening" (2012)
57. Shulk - "Xenoblade Chronicles" (2010)
58. Bowser Jr. - "Super Mario Sunshine" (2002)
59. Duck Hunt - "Duck Hunt" (1984)
60. Lucina - "Fire Emblem Awakening" (2012)
61. Dark Pit - "Kid Icarus Uprising" (2012)
62. Ryu - "Street Fighter" (1987)
63. Cloud Strife - "Final Fantasy VII" (1997)
64. Corrin - Fire Emblem Fates" (2015)
65. Bayonetta - "Bayonetta" (2009)
66. Inkling - "Splatoon" (2015)
67. Princess Daisy - "Super Mario Land" (1989)
68. Dark Samus - "Metroid Prime 2: Echoes" (2004)
69. Chrom - "Fire Emblem Awakening" (2012)
70. Ridley - "Metroid" (1986)
71. Simon Belmont - "Castlevania II: Simon's Quest" (1987)
72. Simon Belmont - "Rondo of Blood" (1993)
73. King K. Rool - "Donkey Kong Country" (1994)
74. Isabelle - "Animal Crossing: New Leaf" (2012)
75. Ken - "Street Fighter" (1987)
76. Incineroar (Pokémon: Sun and Moon)
77. Piranha Plant - "Super Mario Bros." (1985)
The Piranha Plant won't be available when the game releases on December 7th, but Nintendo will make it available as a free download for anybody who buys the game and registers it to their My Nintendo account before the end of January.