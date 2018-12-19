Stephen Colbert once again mocked his former boss, ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves, on Tuesday's "Late Show" after CBS announced Moonves would not receive a $120 million severance.

"Every show he greenlit for the last 20 years was about investigations," Colbert said. "On the bright side, CBS has enough material for a new procedural: 'NCIS: Human Resources.'"

Stephen Colbert ridiculed his former boss, ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves, on Tuesday's "Late Show." On Monday, CBS announced that Moonves would not receive his $120 million severance.

The CBS board of directors said that investigators concluded the network had reason to terminate Moonves for violating the company's policies and failing to cooperate with the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Moonves.

"I wonder what's going to happen to all that money," Colbert said. "I'm pretty sure it goes to me. Do I get it? I get half of it. The other half goes to Tom Selleck's mustache."

Colbert went on on question how Moonves thought he could get away with it all.

This isn't the first time Colbert has mocked Moonves. Colbert discussed Moonves on his show in July when the first New Yorker report revealed allegations against Moonves, and again in September when Moonves resigned following a second New Yorker report with additional allegations.

"I believe in accountability," Colbert said in July . "Everybody believes in accountability until its their guy, and make no mistake: Les Moonves is my guy. Accountability is meaningless unless it's for everybody, whether it's the leader of a network or the leader of the free world."

Watch the full clip below:

