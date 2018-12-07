Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Starz has 3 'Power' spin-offs in development, including a prequel TV series starring 50 Cent

Tech Starz has 3 'Power' spin-offs in development, including a prequel TV series starring 50 Cent

Starz is developing spin-offs of its show 'Power,' including a prequel series starring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's character.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
power play

power

(Starz)

  • Starz is developing three spin-offs of its hit series, "Power."
  • One of them includes a prequel starring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's character, Kanan.
  • Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said that he's "happy to have them all work, but we're determined to have at least one."
  • Jackson signed a multi-series deal with Starz this year, reported to be worth up to $150 million, and has other projects outside of the "Power" universe in development.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Power."

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson won't be returning as an actor to the Starz hit series, "Power," but he's not finished with the premium network and that universe.

During a conversation at Business Insider's Ignition conference this week, Jackson and Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said that three "Power" spin-offs are in the works, including one starring Jackson's character, Kanan, who died during season five this year. (Season six is currently in production, and Jackson is still an executive producer on the show.)

"The prequel is my spin-off," Jackson said. "I get the chance to come back. I'm dead. It's cool, though. It gives the chance to show the world where all of these characters grew in so you can see the defining moments that developed their imperfections that people are attracted to at the moment. It's exciting. It's TGE, the golden era."

Albrecht said that three spin-offs are currently moving "all at the same time."

"I'm happy to have them all work, but we're determined to have at least one," Albrecht added. "BMF [Black Mafia Family], other projects we have going ... there's a lot of activity. And it's important because there's a lot of fans out there that want to see more of those characters and new stuff like BMF, which is going to be amazing. Not easy, but amazing."

Earlier this year, Jackson signed an exclusive multi-series deal with Starz to develop scripted and unscripted content, reported to be worth up to $150 million. One project in development is "Black Mafia Family," about the 1980s drug organization founded by Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory.

Watch the full interview with Jackson and Albrecht here.

Top 3

1 Tech Here's everything you need to know about Huawei, the Chinese tech...bullet
2 Tech Elon Musk said the Boring Company will show off its first tunnel...bullet
3 Tech Apple's squid emoji was mercilessly mocked by a famous...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A rendering of a lunar rover for China's Chang'e-4 moon mission.
Tech China is about to launch the first robots to the far side of the moon. Their discoveries could be revolutionary.
Moderna therapeutics
Tech Moderna is sliding in its Wall Street debut after the biggest IPO in biotech history
null
Tech Samsung used a photo shot with a professional camera and made it look like it was taken with one of its smartphones
aquaman
Tech 'Aquaman' is already breaking box-office records in China, 2 weeks before the movie opens in the US
X
Advertisement