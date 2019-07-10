The core objective of the conference is to provide a platform for advancing the careers of African women in the technology industry regardless of what stage they are in their careers or businesses.

The African Women in Technology (AWIT) Conference is scheduled to take place from July 18 - 20, 2019. Hosted yearly by IBOM LLC, the 3-day conference focuses on empowering, educating and connecting African women in business and technology.

A 3-day conference focused on empowering, educating and connecting African women in business and technology.

The core objective of the conference is to provide a platform for advancing the careers of African women in the technology industry regardless of what stage they are in their careers or businesses.

Themed “Awaken The Techazon Within”, the 2019 conference will take place at Michael Joseph Center, Safaricom. Speakers, attendees and all participants will get the opportunity to meet and interact with established women leaders and tech-makers who have successfully created opportunities for their career growth as well as advanced the growth of others.

All sessions that make up the 3-day conference are free and open to the public; however, attendance is strictly by registration via the AWIT website. A unique addition to this year’s conference is finding and matching interns to entrepreneurs and companies looking to hire; as well as pairing mentors and mentees who will go on to support each other long after the conference is over.

We will also be exclusively featuring a Hubs and Leaders Roundtable as well as a Cybersecurity Workshop as some of the conference activities to look out for. Speaking on the driving mission of the conference Anie Akpe, Founder at AWIT and IBOM LLC says, “It is exciting to see how much impact the African Women in Tech series is having on women across the continent. Kenya is particularly interesting because of the growth of the tech ecosystem and the women who are pioneering the advancement of the sector. We are intentionally using our theme of “Awaken The Techazon.

Within” as a call to action for all women who are looking to grow, advance their careers and make an impact in their communities. Essentially we want to encourage all participants to step outside of their comfort zones and the topics covered this year will give tips on exactly how to make bold movements while navigating through the tech space.”

On their partnership with the AWIT conference, Rita Okuthe Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Safaricom PLC says, “We are very proud that Safaricom Michael Joseph Center will host the AWIT conference in collaboration with IBOM LLC. It is a great initiative borderline with enormous impact on women in technology and business.”

The conference is being convened thanks to additional partnerships with Safaricom, GIZ “Make IT in Africa”, Metta, Alx, Meltwater, Nairobi Garage, Flutterwave, iHub, KamiLimu, Techmoran and SFG Consulting.

Some of the speakers to expect include, Laura Chite CEO at CIO East Africa, Ariane Fisher Managing Director at Shortlist, Malkia Judd Co-Founder and CFO at Sendy, Esther Ndeti Executive Director at EAVCA, Nekesa Were Managing Director at iHub, Victoria Peill Head at ALX, and many more women experienced in both business and technology to be expected.

To register to attend or for more information, please visit the African Women in Technology website. For speaking, partnership or sponsorship enquiries and/or more information on the conference, contact AWIT by email: info@africanwomenintech.com.