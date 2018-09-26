Pulse.ng logo
Special counsel Robert Mueller was spotted getting tech support at an Apple store (AAPL)

Robert Mueller's investigation is the talk of Washington DC, partly because of its importance, but also partly because of how mysterious it remains — there are few leaks from his team and he doesn't talk to the press. So it's notable that he was spotted getting help from an Apple employee.

Robert Mueller play

Robert Mueller

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller was spotted at Washington DC Apple store.
  • He appears to be getting help with a MacBook in a photograph posted to Instagram.
  • Mueller is famously publicity-shy and he doesn't talk to the press.
  • But he'll talk to an Apple Genius.

Eventually, everyone needs tech support — even Robert Mueller, the special counsel who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential election.

His project is the talk of Washington DC, partly because of its importance, but also partly because of how mysterious it remains. There are few leaks from his team, and he doesn't talk to the press.

But he'll talk to a Genius at an Apple store, it seems.

Meghan Pianta, a communications professional in Washington DC, posted a picture of Mueller at the Georgetown Apple store on Wednesday afternoon on her Instagram Story.

"Give this man ALL the Genius Bar support he needs, pls," she captioned the shot.

We first saw the picture via journalist Kelly Cohen.

President Donald Trump's lawyers would probably love to know what's on that laptop. However, it's worth noting that it's extremely unlikely that this is a work machine: Most government agencies don't issue Apple MacBooks to their employees, and besides, Mueller would know better than to show anything confidential to a civilian.

