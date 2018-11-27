Pulse.ng logo
South Africa is one of the world's cheapest places to get Netflix

The cheap rate of Netflix in South Africa gives the streaming firm an edge over the African cable TV, MultiChoice

Multichoice is cutting down jobs as DSTV faces stiff competition in South Africa and regulatory hurdles in Nigeria play

DSTV office

(CollegeTrap)

South Africa is among the most cost-effective country to watch Netflix in, at $6.85 (ZAR 99) per month and a total library size of 4,291, according to a report by Comparitech.

Comparitech, a pro-consumer website providing information, tools, and comparisons of tech services, analysed the differences in library size and a monthly cost of Netflix subscriptions around the World.

The study analysed 78 countries to find out where in the World you get the best value for money in Netflix based on the number of TV shows, movies availability taking into consideration the monthly subscription price of each country.

South Africa also ranked fifth among countries where users get the best value for money on Netflix after Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and China. Brazil is the cheapest in the world at $5.24 per month with a library size of 3,944.

More trouble for MultiChoice

The cheap rate of Netflix in South Africa gives the streaming firm an edge over the African cable TV, MultiChoice, since it entered the continent's pay-TV market in 2016. Since then, it has grown its subscribers' base to over 400,000 subscribers in two years.

In July 2018, the African cable TV asked the South African government to ensure level playing field among pay-TV operators to compete with over-the-top players.

Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa at Naspers Limited had explained that Netflix is enjoying an undue advantage in the region after losing 41,000 high-end Subscribers.

The company also admitted that viewers' habits had changed, with people wanting to watch more content online and exploring the possibility of offering a streaming-only package in direct battle with Netflix.

Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africa play

Netflix billboard

(quantummedia)

 

In August, the parent company, Naspers also listed its video entertainment segment separate on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and simultaneously unbundled the shares in this business to its shareholders.

The new MultiChoice Group will include MultiChoice South Africa, MultiChoice Africa, Showmax Africa, and Irdeto.

For MultiChoice to have a level playing field with Netflix in Africa, the South African pay-TV will need to step up its game on some products such as the new video unit for OTT service called Connected Video available on Showmax and DStv.

