Social Media Week Lagos, Africa’s largest tech and media gathering, returns to Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on the 4th through the 8th of February 2019.

Annually thousands come to SMW Lagos to hear from globally recognised brands, leading business executives, pop culture luminaries, and the like, all keenly focused on Africa and its future.

The 2018 conference hosted 23,364, visitors across the week and garnered an online social reach of 646.6 million. SMW Lagos’ 2019 outing looks to exceed those numbers.

The conference theme for SMW Lagos 2019 is ‘STORIES: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility’.

“Our stories serve as a reference point and are integral to our identity as Africans. The current digital paradigm has allowed for the amplification of our stories and enabled us to have tremendous impact beyond our communities, our countries and the continent’s borders. It is also the case, that with this impact comes great responsibility and an obligation to use our collective influence to move Africa forward.” - Ngozi Odita, Co-Founder/Executive Director, Social Media Week Lagos.

#SMWLAGOS 2019 we’ll take a deep dive into the power of the stories we tell and how as content creators, policymakers, brands, journalists and citizens we can influence our community, customers, audience and constituents for the greater good.

NEW FOR 2019

Every year SMW Lagos looks to improve upon the conference and heighten the attendee experience. For its 2019 edition, SMW Lagos will debut two new programming tracks; PROSPR and WomenFWD. In addition, the #SMWLAGOS campus expands for a second year in a row, with the addition of the #SMWLAGOS Playspace.

Business Of New Media gathers digital media companies, especially journalistic publications, that are scampering to find new innovative ways to make money. This conversation is in a higher gear than ever. However, the topic has not come up often in Nigeria as much as it should. This event is aimed at catalysing that and forcing new media platforms here to have the conversation and think of new, innovative ways to make money apart from advertising.

Panelists at the Business Insider SSA event include:

Ngozi Madueke-Dozie - West Africa GM, Kwese iFlix

Soji Ogundoyin/Tolu Roberts - Co-founder, S&T; Media Ltd

Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria

Osagie Alonge, Editor-in-Chief, Pulse Africa

David I. Adeleke, Editor, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa

PROSPR Gathers fintech founders, finance executives, bankers, economists and other stakeholders to discuss how we leverage technology and digital media to achieve financial inclusion for all and ensure a prosperous Africa for generations to come.

WomenFWD features female founders and key executives from some of Africa’s most innovative brands and women-led tech startups. Programming fosters discussions on the unique challenges women face in the tech space and the huge opportunities available, while also celebrating the accomplishments of African women in tech.

#SMWLAGOS Playspace is a new and fun edition to the #SMWLAGOS Campus. The PlaySpace promotes creativity and collaboration through play.

Also, new for 2019 are two international collaborations, with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle and US media power house HuffPost. Finally through a partnership with GIGM.com SMW Lagos will introduce daily shuttles from the mainland to the SMW Lagos Campus.

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

SMW Lagos conference programming will feature on 3 mainstages, in a masterclass suite, studio suite, speakeasy suite, Meetup Lounge, and 3 Workshop spaces. Experiential programming includes the OFFLINE Wellness Studio, the AfricaNXT Annex and the #SMWLAGOS Beach House. This years event will feature over 400 speakers including Lasisi Elenu, Joey Akan, Collins Onuegbu, Obinna Ezekie, Afua Osei, Eva Alordiah, JJ Omojuwa, Idia Aisien, Banky W, Nedu Wazobia, Eku Edewor, Nkem Begho, Tomi Davies, Basketmouth, Odunayo Eweniyi, Folu Storms, and Bizzle Osikoya

SMW Lagos 2019 take place at Landmark, Centre and runs from the 4th to the 8th of February 2019. To attend, register for a badge at http://smwlagos.com/attend/.

Registered attendees can build their schedule at: http://smwlagos.com/schedule/.